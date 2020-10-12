6 Political Rock Bands to Soundtrack Our Collective Anger
Here are some groups that can serve as the blood-pumping soundtracks to our collective riotous energy and despair.
"Superstition taking all of us for a ride, minds overtaken by the signs of the Right."
On "Tentative," System of a Down's Serj Tankian lets loose his paranoia and vitriol but remains consumed by hopelessness. "No one's gonna save us now," he bellows over wavering guitars. While penned in 2005, "Tentative's" vexation feels all too relatable in 2020. While we take to the streets to protest racial injustice or to social media to compel voter turn-out or educate conservative cousins on the reality of climate change, the efforts often feel like we're screaming into the void.
"I woke up to a message of love, choking up on the smoke from above," Billie Joe Armstrong croons on Green Day's "Father of All…" The duality of hopelessness and activism is the life-blood of protest, and when an artist can combine these frustrations into a song it can be life-affirming.
With 3 weeks left to go until the most contested election in our lifetime, here are some groups that can serve as the blood-pumping soundtracks to our collective riotous energy and despair.
System of a Down
System of a Down is one of the greatest political rock acts of all time, and their themes have historically leaned towards the left. But watching the internal political drama between lead singer, Serj Tankian, and drummer, John Dolyman, has been disheartening. The latter denounced the "Defund the Police" movement over the summer as "the stupidest thing [he's] heard," while Tankian's far-left ideologies have often called for rioters to "overthrow the Trump regime."
The ferocity of their grievances online has translated into a scrapped SOAD reunion, but the band's discography is thick with political anthems such as "Attack," "Hypnotize," and of course their iconic "Chop Suey!"
Rise Against
The Chicago punk band has remained steeped in political themes since the quartet's birth in 1999. Outside of their music, they have been outspoken in their advocacy of progressivism and have supported multiple organizations such as Amnesty International and PETA.
The straight-edge vegetarians have continuously raged against racism, misogyny, voter suppression, and anti-immigration beliefs. While at times melodic, most of the band's vast discography is comprised of chunky metal guitars, arena-ready "whoa-oh!" choruses and hair-raising lyrics like, "If strength is born from heartbreak, then mountains I could move."
The band's political themes have at times bordered on cliche when translated to song, but the group's rambunctious political savviness and catchy punk sensibilities are best illuminated on their 2006 album, The Sufferer & The Witness, with songs like "Injection" and "Under The Knife" hard-hitting and well-balanced.
Anti-Flag
Another punk band of the 2000s that wear their political affiliation on their sleeve, Anti-Flag has regularly critiqued the powers that be in their snappy punk tunes. Their latest album, 20/20 Vision, features boisterous and relatable tracks like "Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down" and "You Make Me Sick." Anti-Flag's far-left intentions have always been clear, 20/20 even features Trump on the cover with Xs crossed over his eyes.
The gritty punk group has always identified itself as an "anti-capitalist" rock band, a stance that has caused both conservative and moderate ire over the years. But even devout fans suddenly turned on the group after they announced their signing to RCA Records, a major label. They were criticized as sell-outs, but the band defended their signing, saying the use of a major label could spread their message to more people. Regardless, the band's music has remained blunt and profoundly left-leaning.
Bikini Kill
The pioneering Riot grrrl group needs no introduction, but their seething, frustrated energy and radical feminist ideology still get the blood pumping in 2020. The punk quartet recently reunited for a much-needed tour, and sentiments about 2020 Trumpian politics are easily reflected on the group's 1991 song "Liar": "You're a liar, liar, liar you got your pants on fire/ Liar, liar hanging by the telephone wire, you know, you're a godd*mn motherf*cking liar."
Trash Talk
The hardcore punk group recently made history as the first non-rap act to sign to Odd Future records, and their pounding bass and blood-curdling screams have relentless riotous energy without being directly political. 2020's Kenny Beats produced Squalor was a brief but captivating EP that choked the life out of listeners. "Don't have a clue, how to cope, what to do," Lee Spielman screeches with profound angst.
Pussy Riot
The Russian feminist punk rock band has made their entire career on criticizing and taking on the man. Based out of Moscow, the 11-piece group has often staged provocative guerrilla performances in public spaces around Russia and has spoken on everything from LGBTQ+ rights to racism and what they believe to be Vladimir Putin's dictatorial policies.
They have been deemed sacrilegious by multiple Christian organizations and gained international notoriety when five members gave a lewd performance inside Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in 2012. Three of the members were arrested, charged with "hooliganism," and later sentenced to two years in prison.
Regardless, the unapologetic rock band has continued to make super punk music, and Nadya Tolokonnikova has even published a guide on how to fight back against a Trumpian regime, which we all could use right now.
This Haunts Me: "My Immortal" May Be One of the Greatest Works of Postmodern Art
Was "My Immortal" a genuine work of terrible fanfiction, or was it a big ironic joke all along?
For fiction enthusiasts in the early 2000s, Fanfiction.net was the place to be.
In 1998, Fanfiction.net launched as a hub for fanfiction stories. The Internet was still in its Golden Age of lawlessness and creativity, with decentralized fan communities spread across personal websites and niche forums. Each brimmed with their own politics and drama, and for fans of children's novels, especially Harry Potter, fanfiction was serious business.
Battle lines were drawn over which Harry Potter characters you shipped (in explicit detail, usually). Fanfiction with the correct ships would be lauded as the greatest thing since real Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and bad ships would be derided as blasphemy. Dissent could mean being banned forever from the biggest online communities for your favorite series.
31 Halloween Movies to Watch This October
Juxtapose the horrors of Fox News against the more enjoyable horrors of Stephen King movies.
This autumn, our world is grappling with a bevy of horrors—an ongoing pandemic, relentless unchecked racial injustice sanctified by our legal system, the gaping void of an open supreme court seat, and an election that could potentially unravel all of American democracy.
Of course, October also brings with it a far more pleasant kind of horror: The blissfully distracting, transportive, folky wonder that is Halloween season. This October, we'll all have to intersperse pre-election phone banks and protests with some spooky autumnal entertainment in order to avoid burnout and keep our spirits alive.
The good thing is, fall offers plenty of options in the realm of transportive art and culture. Namely, these dark autumn nights are perfect for playing through your favorite horror movies. From the kitschy to the gory to the downright spine-chilling, horror movies have a way of bringing many of us an odd kind of peace. Plus, a recent study discovered that people who love horror movies might actually be faring better during the pandemic.
October 1st: When Harry Met Sally<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTY4ODYwOX0.-OUEOGpbxjcbPVYK_u-60xEy18OReYCrIASFnzO5-14/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3adb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab086a7a1ac31fefcd104d7493482a05" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="When Harry Met Sally" />
October 2nd: St. Elmo's Fire<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDI4MzQ1NH0.4XIqGuRzglzgYmgX3OOLlBJVv8iZe25DymX8YLRGM3Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="53b07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cbdc045e2e91d3bbc3481ebcab521878" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="St Elmo's Fire" />
October 3rd: Dead Poets' Society<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjg2NzkzMX0.FP1zIYWFZz6n1x_5kf4ElXK4kajvwG2rXlzKAKHJ0tg/img.jpg?width=980" id="19f74" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="830f4753a33674ef991b2099dd67be9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dead poet's Society" />
October 4th: Election<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTg2ODQ1OX0.xUwDDU9KFxQ0Rb9GwTY6pqTdgkayQ393Wc45tFuMUT4/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef08e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2613ad0cdd33461f16e31ec3416c8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Election" />
October 5th: Carrie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTc5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDI0NzU4OH0.8CCRsBWz2UqxjXn2iGGW9KgPxALn9GxymHftILeghgg/img.jpg?width=980" id="aa71e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fedd58244e2ad996631c906c2db0f316" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Carrie" />
October 6th: Pet Sematary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDIzNTk3M30.4byuAs0JCVOIgcLk4DYkjQbOp9ZMdXz0_FyS-uCIcEo/img.jpg?width=980" id="fb70c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="852851aacce98523b2abc8538983103d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Sematery" />
October 7th: The Shining<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTI5Mjk5NX0.k9fY4zxEBctsnQs2VvygAREaug3NayEi2FNxekh6OBk/img.png?width=980" id="0b84e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0415b35cd67366e1a6c981ca53a5437" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Shining" />
October 8th: Coco<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgwOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTUzOTI1OX0.vreDwuvkM36bHPiifYipJ2lvefjBqn1XstcpWmjwWME/img.jpg?width=980" id="675fa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4b6959dd2239b9a85affcf01437fc2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coco" />
October 9th: Coraline<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjYzMzgyM30.YlPk1QLnhVCQINYwQayZOiYK8G2Dsy_zO0Q56s6xO6c/img.jpg?width=980" id="403be" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee36a711590eba859557d7f6a70c6b76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Coraline" />Coraline
October 10th: Practical Magic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTczNzc5MX0._yRufKMihOSQ0VZ8g8OdJsLByiIm_KbLqSOMs8vk9JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27cc0c67b517ab36cbc2890575a5bf11" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Practical Magic" />
October 11th: Hocus Pocus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjYwOTYxN30.5kCYG4AvX2czdCxaTvQ7rtJFc2tjd4KgLxDkvcdqJQk/img.jpg?width=980" id="da52c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d77abb782892640245b6ae7678d99d0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hocus Pocus" />
October 12th: The Vvitch<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ5ODMxOH0._2FFNiYCnyNL3qy38-vZWE4MOFX1WdXDFaoQy2CuUa4/img.jpg?width=980" id="65449" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="82ffa5807ce1db87874c80e74ea16f47" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Creepy Catalogue" />
October 13th: A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY1ODAwMX0.AmqqJ4v3sCe5EvaRm5Rwt5xXrX6Uysj2u77GGOj_t8I/img.jpg?width=980" id="70e91" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d689e7c08ef9060db8e4697a1d7bd56c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" />
October 14th: Nosferatu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDE3OTk2OX0.doZ4k8UdVfhB5sJ2ld_rIyuctLavE4krCTnOetoBWxc/img.jpg?width=980" id="efed6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e3dc6d9a54ba3dff67fadeaa7c8ce41" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Nosferatu" />
October 15th: The Conjuring<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzIwNTY0M30.QlpL-MtAx7bCQqFBWb14P51FFK5khK8YbFTraXoVgaM/img.jpg?width=980" id="defa5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4629b77e35969f9c2d4797a9f6ba8251" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Conjuring" />
October 16: Friday the 13th<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzY0MDgyN30.5g3awwMi_my0ApiDJKBE-9HfrZw68LPZrBxxRvxbflU/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7f1b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="097c8d7efdf37ded74c24384ab3cd49f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 17th: Poltergeist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg1NjgyMH0.PJj1qCJvbP7xvsoH52wjKn2CXG2XV5O9drtx7l6rAzo/img.jpg?width=980" id="554bf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9689e1f23d181ee0b21e2e170d84ba3b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 18th: The Blair Witch Project<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTgzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjIxNTI3NX0.qSoYqxt5p_bVvAuXT1T15nUrsto4ghg7wtLO2xNjssg/img.jpg?width=980" id="a11c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4854c96762d9680e97f3c7a2c0ecf693" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Heather Donahue" />
October 19th: Get Out<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTAxOTg1OX0.nwRI68-ATkPCIpSdr6EaxaYG8gxjtn-gchmUbcOImoA/img.jpg?width=980" id="71328" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="948d2e36b181879939b6be02de218805" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 20th: It Follows<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDg1MjY4MX0.CjgxNsoGpJI9NAEdHiimUB-feoPz8q5Tps69t9Nd3W8/img.jpg?width=980" id="556ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a07dd5dcef7f92db13f5fd953a46df0f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It Follows" />
October 21st: Donnie Darko<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI1MTc1M30.CO0Q1lgV_5LefTXcQgvsoIWhjgyejzkEMFn7ERAtBrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="017ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a6306f1770692c3e858ea5ebd697fd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hereditary<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDcyODY5NX0.lnUjL-Z3FMhmf6V1WOg-G8CuTLFt-n1eepbgRtRgQdY/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5119" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e0317216ce697006b186176eb8d8dc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 22nd: Hausu<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE3NDIxNX0.RSIr8FqrDoijDlhoDuJJKkVq1Dwv5ZZdbg-oquVPlx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="086a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f5542cb6738e5e60440974c3a7320516" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 24th: Green Room<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODA4NDIzMn0.mnqNNZxtnhAIwMgccLnyAMVImNgB66AQoXSBjfHhqCM/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a926" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acc76371a0e4806ba1e6cd836d350395" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 25th: Saw<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTc3NzY4N30.mfcHfpOlnpi3r80Dh8yHz3cd0m_f-rrSV--BoOeaIdA/img.jpg?width=980" id="137e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f803a63998d8bc7716c5a5155dd19f69" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 26th: The Rocky Horror Picture Show<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTgwOTY5M30.3RcbS_a8DI8n2maIfH6edf-yrJNGpyKDnMD4-7Is72o/img.jpg?width=980" id="55e8f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="320eee267e2b8fac5ba8116ffc6d0464" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 27th: The Babadook<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTAyOTEyMn0.2fMIJpzo-sANOlI5E3VlgLLkGsn9vq_e84JT2lZEltg/img.jpg?width=980" id="7dc83" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2de3391585ba77f4d729530081fb3974" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 28th: Fox News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzQ5NzEwMX0.juMSCwV4-ZBE3hsKTLFtBpP5TmiwV1pegPKX-34xtaQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="64d78" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e08093adb96eedefd83d3b7defa81e6c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The scariest thing you can possibly watch on TV is the news, specifically Fox News, which not only does what every news station does and describes the horrors of our world: It also propagates lies and a narrative that seems like it literally comes from a parallel dimension. Feel the true fear, then be brave and take action in the election. Believe that you are the horror movie protagonist and not the first person to die, and then create your own narrative.
October 29th: Alien<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQyNjM2NX0.EasGKm3gIojdDV03nlCUnXJ9rbT-_ZTEO2J4PUBeAus/img.jpg?width=980" id="f29ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce3f3c4d91e5349cc6c05d46acdc6638" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alien" />
October 30th: Train to Busan<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzAzNjI1OX0.qTRx47BZo2Fnw2En9fL9iFuIxqx5cPjN48LI6trbeDw/img.jpg?width=980" id="95b98" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ed619448ce949faebd386e2dc8c72f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
October 31st: Halloween<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzcxMDgwOH0.-QLfYsZC6fFGQaKJxfRAWYxQTAkKw0hlVrPPivTvHJ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7f112" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a2a79b1285d8a93062295e6b4ecc114" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Halloween Movie" />
