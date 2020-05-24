Memorial Day will undoubtedly feel very different this year.

A holiday once dedicated to crowded beaches and the first BBQs of the summer season will be marred by social distancing restrictions and fear of spikes in COVID-19 cases if we don't stay the course. Americans, who after three months locked away are suffering from quarantine fatigue, will try their best to make sense of this new normal, but the threat of COVID-19 still looms large despite an uptick in warmer weather.