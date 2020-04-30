Music
Premiere: On "KILL MY HEART," Kate Klein Is Happy to Be Sad

The singer's debut album MOTEL BROKEN HEART is coming soon

 Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
04/30/20

Like many of us, Kate Klein is sick of the way the world is.

The budding pop starlet is gearing up to release her debut album, MOTEL BROKEN HEART, and her first single "KILL MY HEART" is as cinematic as the apocalyptic world we live in. "Life is a beautiful dramatic movie," Klein told Popdust. "There's always a movie rolling in my head and it never stops." The track is sweeping and haunting, offering a brief glimpse into Klein's traumatized psyche. "When a heart dies it's like you don't feel anything anymore," Klein said. "Look at life right now, it's so surreal! Like the science fiction movies I watched when I was a kid; suddenly turned into reality."

Inspired by Pixies' "Where Is My Mind," the song is as uplifting in its metaphor as it is depressing. "I consider myself a happy person, but I also have that emo side," said the singer. "You know...'happy melancholic."

Check out the premiere of "KILL MY HEART" Below:

Kill My Heart

Follow Kate Klein on Instagram and TikTok

