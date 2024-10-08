I hope your wallets are ready, because Amazon Prime Day is here with a bunch of new deals that are hard to resist. From October 8-9, 2024, you'll be able to shop deals on basically everything that Amazon offers. That means you can start your Christmas shopping early, or get yourself a gift just because.

I use Prime Day to save money on appliances and big items that I don't want to pay full price for. Since I moved this year, that means I want a new vacuum. And luckily, Amazon has big brands like Shark on sale for almost a 50% discount.

Not only that, but Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on your beauty favorites. Similar to the Sephora Sale, you won't find better prices than on Amazon for brands like Paula's Choice, L'Occitane, and O'Sea. Or, if you've always been dying to try a facial steamer or water pick, now is your chance to do so without spending too much money.

Whether you're in the market for a new skincare routine, a new coffee maker, or just something to get your family for the upcoming holiday season...now's the best time to save some money and get some shopping off your chest. Since there's about a trillion deals going on right now, here are some of my picks for best Prime Day deals 2024:

Ninja Creami- $159.99

#proteinicecream #weeklyrestock #restock #mealprep ♬ original sound - CourtneyCahoon @courtneyycahoon THE BEST RECIEPE so i made it for the whole week 🥹🥹 310 cals and 40 grams of protein and DELICIOUS 🤍 #ninjacreami

I know multiple Ninja Creami owners who now turn up their noses to store bought ice cream. I normally wouldn't bite with these kind of contraptions, but my mom bought one and now my life is changed. Make any açaí bowl, smoothie bowl, gelato, ice cream, and more with this 7-in-1 appliance. The options are truly endless, and there's a specific side of TikTok devoted to Ninja Creami recipes. It's worth the money, especially if your family goes through ice cream like it's nothing. Plus, with multiple pint containers included, you can stock up on flavors for later!

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum - $47.60

#grandelashserum #grandelashmd ♬ original sound - bkladk @eepardy Sometimes I forget how short my lashes used to be… @Grande Cosmetics #grandelash

I don't know how many people I've begged to get this product at this point. I've been a supporter of Grande Cosmetics for almost a decade at this point and it's the reason I still have eyelashes. No matter how much I've put my lashes through: sleeping in mascara, tugging at them, clamping down with a curler too hard, losing clumps at a time...Grande Lash has saved them. In fact, I often get asked if I'm wearing fake lashes. Yes, I'm going to brag here because it's necessary. I have great eyelashes and it's not because I was genetically blessed...it's because years ago my friend introduced my to Grande Lash and now I use it daily. You're welcome.



Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock - $144.49

#hatchalarmclock #hatchalarmclockreview #hatchrestore #hatchrestore2 #hatchrestorereview #naturalalarmclock ♬ Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac @eliedelaney Replying to @Alexa Weishaar Reviewing my hatch alarm clock after 1 week! I have mine set so light starts waking me up 20 minutes before the sound starts. Some mornings I’ve naturally woken up to the light, but the sound is not jarring at all if I sleep up to the sound. I sleep with the brown noise or calm ocean waves and wake up to forest birds! I think it would be a great addition to a Christmas list because it is an investment in your sleep! Not affiliated with the brand! #honestreview

I honestly wasn't sold on alarm clock changing your life...until my friends influenced me to get a Hatch Alarm Clock. The neutral design fits perfectly in any room, and it's helped me get into a real sleep routine. You can control it from an app on your phone, and set up sounds and lights to help you go to sleep and wake up. It's an alarm clock that does it all, and right now it's $25 off with Prime Day deals. Now, waking up isn't as daunting as that incessant iPhone alarm sound that blares from your phone every morning. In fact...I actually look forward to it.



