I use Prime Day to save money on appliances and big items that I don't want to pay full price for. Since I moved this year, that means I want a new vacuum. And luckily, Amazon has big brands like Shark on sale for almost a 50% discount.
Not only that, but Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on your beauty favorites. Similar to the Sephora Sale, you won't find better prices than on Amazon for brands like Paula's Choice, L'Occitane, and O'Sea. Or, if you've always been dying to try a facial steamer or water pick, now is your chance to do so without spending too much money.
Whether you're in the market for a new skincare routine, a new coffee maker, or just something to get your family for the upcoming holiday season...now's the best time to save some money and get some shopping off your chest. Since there's about a trillion deals going on right now, here are some of my picks for best Prime Day deals 2024:
Ninja Creami- $159.99
I know multiple Ninja Creami owners who now turn up their noses to store bought ice cream. I normally wouldn't bite with these kind of contraptions, but my mom bought one and now my life is changed. Make any açaí bowl, smoothie bowl, gelato, ice cream, and more with this 7-in-1 appliance.
The options are truly endless, and there's a specific side of TikTok devoted to Ninja Creami recipes. It's worth the money, especially if your family goes through ice cream like it's nothing. Plus, with multiple pint containers included, you can stock up on flavors for later!
Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Vacuum - $119
Everyone needs a good vacuum, and there may not be a lot of space to store it. This Shark Rocket vacuum is both sleek in design and powerful in suction. Cleans up any mess or cluster of dust in your home without taking up your entire closet. In fact, this vacuum can be hidden easily from sight thanks to how slender it really is.
I love Shark vacuums because they're high quality, while remaining relatively price conscious. With this Prime Day deal, you're getting over $130 off the original price...which is too hard to pass up.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant - $28
Dermatologist recommended and TikTok approved, this Liquid Exfoliant has become a must-have in my everyday skincare routine. Whether you want to eliminate your pores, or make sure all of the dirt and makeup is off your face from the day, this is the product for you. Beloved by many, the Paula's Choice exfoliant is top-notch, and guarantees that glass skin look that we all yearn for.
If I could bring one product to a deserted island for my skin, it would be this one...and with a $7 discount, I'm stocking up.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum - $47.60
I don't know how many people I've begged to get this product at this point. I've been a supporter of Grande Cosmetics for almost a decade at this point and it's the reason I still have eyelashes. No matter how much I've put my lashes through: sleeping in mascara, tugging at them, clamping down with a curler too hard, losing clumps at a time...Grande Lash has saved them.
In fact, I often get asked if I'm wearing fake lashes. Yes, I'm going to brag here because it's necessary. I have great eyelashes and it's not because I was genetically blessed...it's because years ago my friend introduced my to Grande Lash and now I use it daily. You're welcome.
Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock - $144.49
I honestly wasn't sold on alarm clock changing your life...until my friends influenced me to get a Hatch Alarm Clock. The neutral design fits perfectly in any room, and it's helped me get into a real sleep routine. You can control it from an app on your phone, and set up sounds and lights to help you go to sleep and wake up.
It's an alarm clock that does it all, and right now it's $25 off with Prime Day deals. Now, waking up isn't as daunting as that incessant iPhone alarm sound that blares from your phone every morning. In fact...I actually look forward to it.
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - $134.97
Although I prefer a physical book, I'm genuinely impressed at how the Kindle has recently got more people into reading. My roommate now totes hers around and constantly talks about the books she reads. If you're looking to get anyone in your life into books, the Kindle is a great start.
Plus, it's 34% off right now...so there's a perfect Christmas gift for you that's normally over $200! And since the weather is getting colder, there's no better time to start reading and staying inside.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus by De'Longhi - $109
I will rave to anyone who will listen about how the Nespresso has changed my life. First of all, I love the smell of coffee in my apartment in the morning...I think it's relaxing. Second, real espresso machines are infinitely more difficult to use with a wide margin of error. I never made a solid cup of coffee without making a mistake.
Now, the work is done for me and I can quickly make an iced coffee. I've saved so much money on trips to Dunkin and Starbucks, and now make my pumpkin spice lattes at home. This is $50 off the original price, and trust me when I say it's worth every penny.