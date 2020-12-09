Brooklyn Band Proper. Share Powerful New Single "Don't"
The emo group's new song is inspired by systemic racism and police brutality.
When Proper. vocalist Erik Garlington heard about Elijah McClain's murder by police in August 2019, the news hit especially close to home.
"For a split second I truly believed it was my bandmate, Elijah [Watson], on my phone screen," he said. "The last names don't even match but the resemblance was uncanny enough to make me doubt for a split second, and that split second was horrifying."
With their breakout record, last year's I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, the members of Proper. sang about their experiences of being Black in the United States over sweeping, complex emo. The Brooklyn band's first release since then, their new single "Don't," arrives at the end of a year when those topics of systemic racism have come to a head.
"America is a f**ked up place to live for those of us that aren't straight, white men," Garlington said of the track. "I've always known that, my bandmates know it, my family knows it, as do my friends that look like me. It's just something we live with, a crushing sense of helplessness that any of us could be murdered by police tomorrow."
That feeling of helplessness is what drives "Don't," a buoyant indie-rock number that bears foreboding messages within its sunny melodies: "Don't wanna think about having kids / 'Cause how the f**k would I even explain it to them?" Garlington sings.
With references to Sandra Bland, Layleen Polanco, and Breonna Taylor, "Don't" outlines how relationships to police differ between white and Black communities. Its words aren't pleasant to hear — but in 2020, nothing is sugarcoated.
Listen to "Don't" below.
Don't
The Beautiful, Subliminal Drama of David Fincher’s "Mank"
Among Fincher's best films, Mank handles it's subject with subtlety and style.
David Fincher is not a director known for pulling punches.
In movies live Seven, Fight Club, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, he has demonstrated a willingness to linger on scenes of horrifying gore and violence.
Studios often discourage this kind of spectacle, as it relegates movies to an R rating and the smaller audience that entails. But in Fincher's case — with the notable exception of The Social Network — he has managed to build a career on it. So it's strange to note that the film he has spent more than 20 years fighting for had entirely the opposite problem.
The signs are everywhere, and we just keep on missing them.
An 87-year-old former space security chief has come forward with a statement about aliens being real. Professor Haim Eshed isn't just any aspiring prophet — he served as the head of the Israeli space security program for over 30 years, and thrice received Israel's Security Award.
According to Eshed, there is a coalition of aliens known as the Galactic Federation, who have traveled to our solar system to conduct experiments and to understand the "fabric of the universe," in his words. Eshed also said that the aliens worked with the United States of America to establish an underground base on Mars.
The Drug of Escapism: Why Gamers Can't Stop Watching Porn
Porn videos games and video game themed porn are suddenly on the rise.
One of the biggest things that sets Millenials and Gen Z apart from previous generations is their relationship with technology, a common critique being that video games have replaced real life for many young people, particularly young men.
It's true that many 20-and-30-somethings began playing video games when their brains were still malleable.This was before psychologists began raising concerns about the effect it may have on the brain, concerns that are now backed by a mountain of evidence. Frequent video game playing has been connected to a myriad of issues, including decreased life satisfaction, loneliness, decreased social competence, poorer academic achievement, increased impulsivity, increased aggression, and increased depression and anxiety.
The 10 Richest Musicians of the Decade
You'll be surprised by number 1.
The trope of the struggling musician exists for a reason; it's undoubtedly hard to make a living in music.
But once you hit the big time and can easily sell out arenas, the money starts rolling in. The 2010s were a transformative time for music and a lucrative time for these 10 musicians. Most of these statistics are from Forbes, who "measures the industry's top-earning musicians annually for the Celebrity 100 by looking at touring data from Pollstar, music consumption numbers from Nielsen and interviews with managers, agents and many of the stars themselves."
1. Lady Gaga ($500 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjE4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjA2OTA0OH0.up1l8CrvINqaEiZ8qOSGaG2bbXLvJsosY54UXrvxIU0/img.jpg?width=980" id="9114c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5133f0082da045c8f4024b78a8d04670" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="lady gaga" /><p>Lady Gaga has had a lucrative decade. She released five albums: <em>Born This Way, Artpop, Cheek to Cheek, </em><em>Joanne</em> and the <em>A Star Is Born </em>album<em>. </em>She also had a performance residency in Las Vegas that contributed to her hefty net-worth of $500 Million. </p>
2. Katy Perry ($530 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjIwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDM2ODc2Nn0.g3_89zCK1WZzpYnahOjEkipkJWQ2vjFxmHNbsnpaMjE/img.jpg?width=980" id="fa930" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="afa896838fa49d8a30067427b23f31f6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="katy perry" /><p>Katy Perry can mostly attribute her wealth to three successful world tours: California Dreams, Prismatic, and Witness, as well as her stint as a reality TV judge. </p>
3. Paul McCartney ($535 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjMwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTY5ODMxM30.sXmaOC2crCMdReM3-SWzgxFYsnRrudkedzQ5miuFyAs/img.jpg?width=980" id="7a748" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e74bf9ea15d7072ee6adbe95e5e3532" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="paul mccartney" /><p>Paul McCartney has amassed a huge fortune in his decades-long career, and the 2010s continued that trend, earning The Beatles superstar a cool $535 million thanks to his first number one album since 1982 and an ambitious touring schedule. </p>
4. Jay-Z ($560 Million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjMyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4ODg5Mn0.kE4_KTLqgAOhv6h6v81jyu2z8oX7Da5gbibMMMlJJ9M/img.jpg?width=980" id="bf7ff" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f3e6502a17212fd0e408ef3a4dd629e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z" /><p>Jay-Z is the first musician in history to become a billionaire thanks to the various companies he's built. But in the 2010s he earned $560 Million more thanks to his tour with Beyoncé and other musical pursuits. </p>
5. Elton John ($565 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjM0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjIzNjUyOX0.SDafLHbTXomhb--yBpln-SLMOyJ-QM0AojZQDKYQyxk/img.jpg?width=980" id="57035" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0567cc5098c3dc460e0640dbbadc3d30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Elton John" /><p>Thanks to massive world tours and a Las Vegas residency, the "Bennie and the Jets" singer has raked in over $500 million since 2010. </p>
6. Diddy ($605 million)

The singer formally known as Puff Daddy has Ciroc vodka to thank for his lucrative decade.
7. U2 ($675 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjM5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTYyOTg1NX0.kRomAIOYwiDrlUz0wW4e7MiTAlvSeNQmg55Hgg3OvQk/img.jpg?width=980" id="33d5f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a753451f0fd8521f3753aaca560dfcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="U2" /><p>U2's 360 Tour earned nearly $800 million, making it the highest-earning tour of all time. </p>
8. Beyoncé ($685 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjQwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODIwNzU0NH0.17dNVwe3v9viib8hxHzkpR4TWWbMlb42ROVqtXwGv_8/img.jpg?width=980" id="f2866" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="118cc018408e6e50e8463c9495b07336" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Beyonce" /><p>Beyoncé had smash hit after smash hit this past decade, a platinum album, and multiple hugely successful tours and festival performances. </p>
9. Taylor Swift ($825 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjQxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjAzMzIzNH0.em3IKzgrrouGv8YTWfW2sApp20r3iuUKcEUFoNlrFuw/img.jpg?width=980" id="10630" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8f5f8d4748127b6a640c29c0a264e39" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Taylor Swift" /><p>Taylor Swift has the enduring popularity of her music and her rigorous stadium-packing tour schedule to thank for the millions she's made since 2010. </p>
10. Dr. Dre ($950 million)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjc5NjUwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDI3OTc0NX0.XjoMrSIAHf-AvEctqpmJP9uJgrJPi1ju4qibYmf9jzU/img.jpg?width=980" id="f24bb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6b4b3d136e01bf5945d55d873082983c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dr Dre" /><p>Despite barely releasing music this decade, Dr. Dre tops our list thanks to Apple's $3 billion buyout of Beats by Dre, a company Dr. Dre had a 20% stake in. </p>
6 Weirdest Christmas Films of All Time
Happy holidays?
The holidays are going to look a lot different this year for everyone.So instead of revisiting the same old tried and true Christmas flicks, why not shake it up and indulge in something that matches the unsettling climate we're all currently living in? There have been a handful of terrible Christmas TV specials over the years, as well as terrible holiday films, but have you ever sat through films that were truly upsetting? Here are six of the most unsettling Xmas films there are.