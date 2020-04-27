Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews
New Releases

PUP Feel the Hypochondria Blues with "Anaphylaxis"

It's the Toronto pop-punk band's first new song since last year's Morbid Stuff.

 Abby Jones
04/27/20

Over the course of the past two months, many of us have been acting a little more hypochondriacal than usual.

There are few better ways to channel our frustration and fear than with the ferocious pop-punk of PUP, who made one of last year's best overlooked albums. Despite some canceled touring plans, the Toronto band has returned with a new single called "Anaphylaxis," an anthem for the struggles of differentiating between real-life ailments and the paranoia in your own head.

"The song's about this one time where a friend of mine got stung by a bee and his whole face started to swell up like crazy," frontman Stefan Babcock explains in a statement. "His wife was driving him the the hospital and just roasting him for how dumb his face looked the whole time. It was great."

"Anaphylaxis" begins with guitars that resemble a swarm of bees, a fitting sound effect that conjures the sense of always being afraid of death. "I started freaking out / Like I was way too stoned / Was it the allergies, or just me being me, or both?" Babcock pleads. As with any good PUP song, it mixes face-melting instrumentation with infectious melodies, all with a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor that makes enduring life's dark moments a little easier.

Listen below.

PUP - Anaphylaxis (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Show Comments ()
Trending Articles
AROUND THE WEB
 Abby Jones
pup pup band new song new music rock music alternative music punk music pop punk rock alternative punk
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.