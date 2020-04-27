PUP Feel the Hypochondria Blues with "Anaphylaxis"

Over the course of the past two months, many of us have been acting a little more hypochondriacal than usual.
There are few better ways to channel our frustration and fear than with the ferocious pop-punk of PUP, who made one of last year's best overlooked albums. Despite some canceled touring plans, the Toronto band has returned with a new single called "Anaphylaxis," an anthem for the struggles of differentiating between real-life ailments and the paranoia in your own head.
"The song's about this one time where a friend of mine got stung by a bee and his whole face started to swell up like crazy," frontman Stefan Babcock explains in a statement. "His wife was driving him the the hospital and just roasting him for how dumb his face looked the whole time. It was great."
"Anaphylaxis" begins with guitars that resemble a swarm of bees, a fitting sound effect that conjures the sense of always being afraid of death. "I started freaking out / Like I was way too stoned / Was it the allergies, or just me being me, or both?" Babcock pleads. As with any good PUP song, it mixes face-melting instrumentation with infectious melodies, all with a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor that makes enduring life's dark moments a little easier.
PUP - Anaphylaxis (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com