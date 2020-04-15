Music
R3HAB Releases “Good Example,” feat. Andy Grammer

An effervescent future-pop jam.

 Randy Radic
04/15/20

Dutch future bass/electro-house producer R3HAB teams up with triple-platinum country-pop singer Andy Grammer on "Good Example."

Grammer says, "'Good Example' is a song about the conflict of being with your kid or chasing your calling." Blending flavors of dance-pop, fuzzed-out vocals on the chorus, and silky tones on the pre-chorus, "Good Example" offers a compelling look at the weight of life decisions. "When I'm away / When I can't stay / I know my heart breaks every night that I'm without ya."

R3HAB x Andy Grammer - Good Example (Official Lyric Video) youtu.be


