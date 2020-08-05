<p><strong>The<a href="https://www.randonautica.com/" target="_blank"> <u>Randonautica app</u></a>, if you aren't familiar with it, describes itself as "the world's first quantumly generated choose your own adventure game." </strong>Essentially, it's an app that sends you to completely random locations near where you live. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-634"> </div>
There was nothing here in particular to be found at the destination where it had sent me—only the quietness of a suburban road. Yet a closer look revealed that even this plain-looking street was studded with potentially meaningful images. A blood-red dot on the wooden pole nearby. A few numbers emblazoned on the pavement. 

I stepped out of the car and began to wander around. Though it was a sunny summer day, as the wind picked up I suddenly began to feel afraid, then almost terrified. I've spent a lot of time traveling and exploring foreign cities alone at night, and never once had I felt the same fear I did then, in my hometown in the brilliant sun.
I jumped back into the car and plugged in my next destination. On the way, I felt a mix of emotions—fear, but also a sense of catharsis, as if something had been burned out of me by that rush of adrenaline on that empty road.

When I arrived at the cul de sac in front of my next destination, I found a tag for pigskin gloves. Inside was a list of mysterious numbers and writing in a language I didn't know.
That's the magic of Randonautica. In theory, it sounds mindless. But when you're actually out there in the world, brought to a random location generated by an algorithm, it can be an emotional, even revelatory experience—which is, as it turns out, entirely by design.

What Is Randonautica?

The original Randonautica code came from a group of programmers working on something called the Fatum Project. They were interested in the potential inherent in randomness, and in gaming randomness to discover new heights. Its theoretical roots go deep.
"The Fatum Project was born as an attempt to research unknown spaces outside predetermined probability-tunnels of the holistic world," explained a Reddit user named unitiveconsciousness, "and has become a fully functional reality-tunnel creating machine that digs rabbit holes to wonderland."

In 2019, 29-year-old Joshua Lengfelder discovered the group on the messenger app Telegram, and used the code to create a bot that sent people to random coordinates. The bot would eventually become Randonautica.

While Randonautica has been popular with Reddit users and other online communities for quite a while, it's only recently become popular on TikTok, as quarantined teenagers adopted the app and began using it as an excuse to venture around their hometowns and cities.
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c0952f29c5b57529dd64332f84c5241"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/96f6TyHazjI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">10 Most Scary Randonautica Videos</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96f6TyHazjI" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>The app has guided users to some peculiar places, but no Randonautica-related incident is more infamous than the time the app led a group of kids in Seattle to discover<a href="https://heavy.com/news/2020/06/watch-tiktok-video-seattle-dead-body-suitcase-randonauting/" target="_blank"> <u>a suitcase that contained two corpses</u></a>. The incident, which occurred in June, catapulted the app to a new level of Internet notoriety.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-proxy-image">
<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@ughhenry/video/6840514200691887366?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnationalpost.com%2F&referer_video_id=6840514200691887366" target="_blank"><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGdG9zLW1hbGl2YS1wLTAwNjglMkZiYTIwMGU2ZjFjNmQ0OGRiODk2NGY3MmRhM2ZlMGE1OV8xNTkyNjgxMzI4JTdFdHBsdi10aWt0b2stcGxheTIuanBlZyUzRngtZXhwaXJlcyUzRDE1OTY4MjMyMDAlMjZ4LXNpZ25hdHVyZSUzRHUlMkZXUWRPMmpSNFFBbSUyRnJrcjQxZDVCU3hQVUElM0QmaG89aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwMTYtdGlrdG9rLXZhLmlieXRlaW1nLmNvbSZzPTU0OCZoPWUzM2E1OTZkMGJjMzE3ZmUxY2M2Yzc4MjI4ZWVlNzkyYzAyZmU1MTllZjFkYzRhZGZjZTU5M2ZjOTVjN2ExN2Umc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MjIzNDczNzE1OSIsImV4cGlyZXNfYXQiOjE2NTEwMjMwMDh9.NsbBfJ1mffm_mlFPxNvlV42gUeunie4MpbsDH5_mvpc/img.jpg" id="ef5d7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec4bbbc9aaa44d11eaf3052d1f417d48"></a>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Henry ✰ on TikTok</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@ughhenry/video/6840514200691887366?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnationalpost.com%2F&referer_video_id=6840514200691887366" target="_blank">www.tiktok.com</a>
</small>
Something traumatic happened that changed my life checkkkk 😐🥺 @natthecvt #fyp #viral #crime #murder #randonautica #randonauting #scary #washington

The app's success is partly thanks to events like this and partly thanks to its ingenious branding. Like many meditations, manifestation exercises, or similar pop psychology phenomenons, the app encourages users to set an intention before going Randonauting—an act that, at the very least, inevitably adds layers of significance to any experience. It also asks users to go exploring with a positive mindset. (They're also asked to bring a bag to help the environment, according to the app's Pro Tips).
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUzNzA5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5ODc4ODI5NH0.E9aYV0RMQEypA_T7ZlrunTGH9cj6KcvYYWQnBTV3lbc/img.jpg?width=980" id="6d214" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a15d157b90e5f0bbebe570fda02bc4bc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Randonautica">
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent44 - longest_content --></p><p>These conspiracies are fueled by a variety of odd, coincidental anecdotes from Randonauts—many of which resemble those old homemade Slenderman YouTube videos in that they certainly could have been fabricated, but have a way of gripping the imagination.</p><p>There's no evidence that the app has led anyone into the hands of sex traffickers. It has, however, led users to discover strange things about themselves and their neighborhoods. </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3d0ebcc7afee29dc6308df2f12de867"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/f2cGbsZbHt4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">WARNING RANDONAUTICA IS REAL AND CREEPY - Do NOT Try This CRAZY App (Gone Wrong)</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2cGbsZbHt4" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
While often eerie and some are just absurd, many Randonauts' stories are extremely poignant. A user named @gothboithrift claims that the app sent him to his relatives' graves. Another said that while setting their intention, they asked for help with an eating disorder—and were taken to a poster about eating disorder recovery. Another discovered a letter from a man whom she later discovered had recently died; she was able to transport the letter to his wife.
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent_4 645 - longest_content --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0586e14adeee9bd60abd0cc3ab703bb4"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uvoZuRebuuk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">| Randonautica - [ TikTok Compilation ] 1 |</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvoZuRebuuk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
In a nutshell: [Randonautica] messes with synchronicity. The way the world manifests things is through random events. Think chaotic good," they wrote. "So, if you put enough yin energy (cool, tingly) when you put intent into an idea while you yawn deeply (flowing stream sound at the back of your head), the randonautica algorithm sets a completely random location so that the universe has an easier time slipping things into the world."

With all its emphasis on "consciousness" and "quantum physics," the app inherently emphasizes out-there theories and leads people towards strange experiences far beyond what they would ordinarily encounter. 

Some users view the app as a way to enter a more interconnected, spiritual state, or even as a pathway to enlightenment. "After visiting the point," advised one user named crackenhigh_69, "have the intentions in the back of your mind all the time. You will see that your life experience morphs into delivering for you the intention even after you left the point. After some practice you will be able to stop using the app and see life as one infinite painting and you are the painter."
