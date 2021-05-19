Virginia rapper Bugzie The Don – born Antionne DeShaun Brodnax – is paying a heavy price for using the Capital Riot to promote his mixtape.

The buzzing rapper hoped to use D.C. protest to help kickstart his music career. He released his album The Capital on March 4 and shocked many when his cover art featured the rapper sitting atop a police SWAT vehicle near the Capitol steps smoking a blunt.

The rapper also flexed on camera as he was seen entering the Capitol building, taking photos with statues and other monuments in the building. Brodnax denied that he was a Trump supporter and told police he was merely in the area to shoot a music video. He saw commotion happening around the Capitol building, so decided to use the moment to his advantage.

"Brodnax followed the crowd to the United States Capitol Building and entered the building after the United States Capitol Police moved the gates that blockaded the door," an affidavit said. The rapper is being hit with four federal charges that include unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

Bugzie The Don is among the more than 400 people who currently face charges of participating in a violent mob. Federal investigators identified the defendants thanks to footage posted to social media, as well as tips from family members and dating profiles.

Brodnax told investigators that while he was inside the Capitol, friends contacted him on social media alerting him that they saw him on a CNN broadcast. He left soon after, he said.