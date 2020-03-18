Rico Nasty Doesn't Care If You Don't Like Her

Rico Nasty is on top of a car, and rays of light are radiating from the vehicle.
That's just one of the futuristic visuals in Rico Nasty's flashy, strobe-lit new video for "Lightning," her latest single. Directed by Robert Henry, Nate P, and Anthony Brown, the video shows the rising star relishing her newfound fame. It's jarring and hard-hitting, and it takes no prisoners. "When I was growing up you know I was the weird kid," she raps. "They say they don't like me." But of course, success trumps all that. "Bank account look frightening," she adds, eyes flickering like a cyborg's; clearly she's reached some higher form of evolution.
Originally from Washington, D.C., Rico Nasty released her first mixtape in the eleventh grade. Since then she's released six mixtapes over the years, creating buzz and a dedicated fanbase. A series of high profile collaborations followed—such as the Kenny Beats collab, Anger Management, and a joint effort with 100 gecs—and her first LP is forthcoming.
Rico Nasty - Lightning [Official Video] youtu.be