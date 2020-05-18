Pop singer-songwriter Mike Ruby unveils the music video for "Unapologetic," a song about an encounter with a magnetic individual.

Originally from Toronto, Mike moved to NYC to become a jazz musician, which soon led him to sign with a division of Universal Music and a stint playing with synth-pop outfit called St. Lucia. With his debut EP slated for release this summer, "Unapologetic" is a taste of what's to come, and if the album is anything like this infectious song, we have a lot to look forward to. "Every day's a heart ache / When you look the way you do / So much more than your body / You run the room like it's a hobby / They're all trying to get with you."





