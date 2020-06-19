<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

Famous Dex <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="728d9d6a2c931437675de43c49955378"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VmS6Z6NCj4A?start=405&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Newly sober and healthy, Famous Dex surprised fans with the underground release of a new mixtape <em>Where's Dexter</em>. The rapper's first release since 2018's <em>Dex Meets Dexter</em>; Dex sounds refreshed and energized. He's not nearly as rambunctious as he once was and instead appears calm and leisurely. The result is a mixtape that's brief and easily digestible, with well-placed features from Warhol.SS, DC2Trill, and others that elevate the project's glossy vibe.<br></p>

Luh Soldier <iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0HMKdLkx9ehZg0tOlXbiwg" id="ae076" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3a6c53f5ec5c80e63a91cee9d555d41" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Luh Soldier is just 20 years old but comes across gruff and hardened as he crafts contemplative trap music. On his viral hit "Securing The Bag," he sounds like a muzzled bulldog, clawing to escape and let loose on anyone in his path: "Securing the bag, I'm not asking for sh*t, yeah I had to get up and go get it." On <em>Thug Luv</em>, he sounds motivated and free, finally able to sink his teeth into his opponents. The mixtape is brash and snappy, with Luh Soldier doing all the heavy lifting without a single feature. </p>

Young Chris <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59a582ef779f37093a9325c1a05f640f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KSbCxIblya8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Despite a long-standing career in hip-hop, Young Chris faded into obscurity after a slew of underwhelming solo releases. But on "Yellow Flag," the rapper attacks the harrowing DJMoney instrumental with the vivacious energy of a young hustler with something to prove. With a compelling feature from Wale, Young Chris presents himself on his new release as an artist ready to redefine himself entirely. </p>

Trash Talk <iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0ItYRiClyzKlkRoTOMWywV" id="4bad0" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="526d89c2c0fdc5e549ced9512b2fccd4" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The Sacramento screamo quartet's new project <em>Squalor</em> is a brief but heavy-hitting 8-minute EP. Produced exclusively by Kenny Beats, the project is crunchy and ferocious, and an unapologetic call to war. "Drop the old propaganda, a boot to lick, knee-deep in sh*t, I commit to total warfare" growls Lee Spielman. The EP also finds Kenny Beats traversing new territory in his producing, mastering the gurgles and crunches that have come to define the band.</p>