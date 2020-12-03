Snoop Dogg Starts a Fight Club
Snoop Dogg, Triller, and Fight Club sounds like a strange mad libs combo, but it's real life.
When the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. boxing match aired, fans were treated to hearing Snoop Dogg on the commentary team. Drawing in over a million viewers on pay-per-view, the boxing match was fodder for many a meme and much internet commentary — from Nate Robinson's knockout at the hands of Jake Paul to Mike Tyson's cannabis company.
But the star of the show was Snoop Dogg's commentary.
The rapper kept up a steady stream of jokes throughout the fight, even singing hymns for Nate Robinson, in what fans are calling the best sports commentary they've heard in years — maybe ever.
STILL not over Snoop Dogg singing church hymns when Nate Robinson went night night! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/lut1FsJET9— Power 106 (@Power 106)1606758054.0
And they're in for a treat. Snoop Dogg and Triller's co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh have announced a partnership to create a boxing league named "The Fight Club." The league will reportedly host five to eight events per year in a similar style to the Tyson-Jones card, but the main draw is hearing more of Snoop Dogg's commentary.
Triller, a digital entertainment and music platform best known for its TikTok-esque video creating app, revealed that this weekend's fight was actually the first event of this new partnership. The box office event, dubbed by Snoop as similar to "two uncles at the barbecue," drew both long-time boxing fans and new fans alike.
The new partnership aims to capitalize on that viewer diversity, promising high end production for anyone watching at home. The Fight Club plans to "change up the way that boxing is done," according to Kavanaugh's announcement.
Part of this change includes a more curated entertainment experience, with Snoop Dogg promising to be directly involved in booking fight line ups and entertainment, as well as offering his newly minted services as a commentator.
The next fight promises to be even bigger than the inaugural Tyson v. Jones fight. Though he did not reveal names, Kavanaugh assured fans that the next lineup "would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see."
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr
The 10 Hottest TV Couples of All Time
Normally, cuffing season would be just taking off around this time of year, and you'd be narrowing down your romantic roster to ensure you end up with someone to cuddle through the winter months. But as the weather gets colder and the pandemic rages on, the odds of finding a significant other get slimmer and slimmer.
Since there are only so many "I miss you" texts you can send to your ex just to feel something before they block your number, maybe it's time to start fixating on fictional romantic couples to fill that void in your heart. While you could certainly use this time to get really into romance novels, let's be honest: At this point in quarantine, the only thing you're reading is takeout menus.
Submit to 2020 and let the TV binges begin. Here are 10 TV couples so hot that watching them just may keep you warm through the long, cold winter.
Chuck and Blair, Gossip Girl<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="847c4afec813a090bb061cdb5580bddf"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B7lPctte6Bw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Rewatching the original <em>Gossip Girl</em> series now is a pretty cringey experience if you came of age drooling over Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald. Turns out, every character in the iconic CW show is pretty deplorable. </p><p>That being said, perhaps the only believable relationship in the series is the love affair between Blair and Chuck. Both are such deeply lost, broken, sociopathic people that it somehow works. It's also somehow....completely hot. </p>
Fran and Maxwell, The Nanny<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="840d2671ac3312529b56e1b7461257d1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fsW7u-iCnUM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you can get past Fran Drescher's iconic, braying laugh, you will inevitably love <em>The Nanny</em>. There is no purer comedic force than Fran, and pair her with the dashing Maxwell (played by Charles Shaughnessy) and you have a genuinely magnetic couple. </p>
Eve and Villanelle, Killing Eve<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2ab874a2d6c6e7b3a16a7d3e7a52e04"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RPMy_7wi1QY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While "couple" might not exactly describe Eve and Villanelle, they certainly have a lot of onscreen chemistry. Nothing like a "will they or won't they" plot for three seasons straight to make a truly compelling TV show. Oh, and plenty of murder. </p>
Claire and Jamie, Outlander<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="333bec1eacdfb18fe88ff8c795b3cff9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/53VT953tLBo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>There is no show on TV with hotter love scenes than <em>Outlander. </em>Whether you're a fan of time travel shows full of enviable accents or not, you have to admit the chemistry between Claire and Jamie is completely steamy. From their wedding night on, few fictional couples are as believable as this unlikely duo. </p>
Nick and Jess, New Girl<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="319c1be2eba5eaac1baf48a9940b3adc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXXQQh7HV-E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While Nick and Jess are likely not the first couple that come to mind when you think "hot," you have to admit they're both adorable and even, sometimes, kind of hot. See the above scene for proof. </p>
Fleabag And Hot Priest, Fleabag<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c74c540f6e9e45c52dcffb870eb0a9dd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7HNya8Il2L8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Andrew Scott telling Phoebe Waller Bridges to kneel. Need I say more? Once again, while Fleabag and the hot priest aren't exactly a couple, they have more than enough sexual chemistry to deserve a spot on this list. </p>
Piper and Alex, Orange Is the New Black<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cfd51c78d545587932baf55a60f7d98b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/noBdagFsW3I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While this couple is one of the messiest on this list, they're also undeniably one of the hottest. They have a knack for landing each other in jail, but through four seasons of <em>Orange Is the New Black</em>, Piper and Alex simply couldn't keep their hands off each other. Must have been those orange jumpsuits. </p>
Eric and Adam, Sex Education<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0708d587cac46cfe02fd50d89d6559e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T39D73iOHYU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Sex Education</em> is one of Netflix's best shows in recent years, and Eric is one of the best parts. While audiences undoubtedly hated Adam at the beginning of the show thanks to his bullying tendencies, the rough-around-the-edges principal's son grew on all of us as his romance with Eric bloomed. While they may be a toxic couple, they're undeniably magnetic. </p>
Marianne and Connell, Normal People<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f29ba576d6c52afbfbbd6be3595b487"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_2TARYSd2o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>BBC's steamy <em>Normal People </em>got many of us through the lonely first days of quarantine. The show centers around Marianne and Connell, a mismatched Irish couple who just can't seem to get enough of each other. As we watch the pair mature through high school and college, one thing remains constant: their electric chemistry. </p>
Rue and Jules, Euphoria<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d219dc041ac9a96f217f74fb4d8a71d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XPUZHRRCsMw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Euphoria</em> took the world by storm last year with its unflinching portrayal of adolescence. Both Zendaya and Hunter Schafer gave stand out performances as Rue and Jules, best friends who soon become something more. Watching the two beautiful young women fall in love is a genuinely delightful experience. </p>
Britney Spears Releases A Brand New Single On Her 39th Birthday
Amid a court battle for control over her own life, Britney Spears has released a new song.
Britney's back with a brand new single.
Today is the singer's 39th birthday, and in apparent celebration she dropped "Swimming In The Stars," a straightforward pop song that paints a romantic picture of a couple in love.
Malan Breton & Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Deliver Their Twist on "I'll Be Home For Christmas"
The new single arrives in perfect time for the holidays
Fashion Designer Malan Breton returns with his signature voice, this time just in time for the holidays.
The duo offer a new twist on the classic Christmas tune, "I'll Be Home For Christmas." The single, geared up for release on December 4th, is a duet with chart topping recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. Breton's baritone sways with Consuelo's honeyed mezzo soprano as the duo deliver a beautiful rendition for the holidays.
This Haunts Me: Mariah Carey Taking a Bath on MTV's "Cribs"
It was 2002, and Mariah Carey wanted a bath. Now we'll never be clean.
Before TikTok, before Snapchat, and before YouTube, there was MTV in the early aughts: a lawless land of velour tracksuits and diamond grillz, tiny dogs and spray tans.
And then there was Mariah Carey, who had barely survived 2001 after channeling her lifeforce into the beloved film disaster Glitter, along with the critically panned soundtrack of the same name. And yet, Carey persisted–and took a bath in front of millions of viewers on MTV's Cribs.
The 8 Worst Sex Scenes in Movie History
Sometimes, love scenes aren't so hot.
You would think trained actors would be able to have good sex on camera.
But a good sex scene is hard to film well, and when it doesn't go well the end result can easily make stomachs churn. There are some films that just stick with you for all the wrong reasons, and these eight films take the cake for the most gut-wrenching and cringe-worthy sex scenes in cinema.