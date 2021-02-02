After a baby is born, their parents may have extremely high expectations for them.

Some parents will do everything within their power to make their offspring a child prodigy. From social media exploitation to utilizing the Your Baby Can Read! franchise, some will go to great lengths to ensure their children are anything but average. Well, I have some bad news for those parents: The bar for exceptionality has been raised.

Musicians Elizabeth Hart and Iván Diaz Mathé tried proving their child's talent as early as possible by recording her sounds in the womb and turning it into music. The resulting album is called Sounds of the Unborn, and it's due for release on April 2 via Sacred Bones, the record label known for putting out records by witchy indie artists like SPELLLING and Black Marble, as well as composers like Mort Garson and John Carpenter.

While she certainly had no say in the making of this record, Sounds of the Unborn is credited to Hart and Mathé's child, whose name is Luca Yupanqui. Luca's parents used "biosonic MIDI technology" to transform those in-utero sounds into what could ostensibly be considered music.

"During the sessions, Luca's prenatal essence was captured in audio," the press release reads. "Her parents designed a ritual, a kind of joint meditation for the three of them, with the MIDI devices hooked to Elizabeth's stomach, transcribing its vibrations into Iván's synthesizers. They let the free-form meditations flow without much interference, just falling deeper into trance and feeling the unity. After five hour-long sessions, the shape of an album began to emerge. Elizabeth and Iván then edited and mixed the results of the sessions, respecting the sounds as they were produced, trying to intervene as little as possible, allowing Luca's message to exist in its raw form."

The statement continues: "This cosmic soul summoning created new sounds, striking into uncharted territory for Elizabeth and Iván as musicians. A new language was being created, a new form of communication. It was a music without intellect or intentionality behind it, with no preconception or attempt to create any specific sound or melody. Every note on Sounds of the Unborn occurred naturally."

There's one song from the album out now, which has a bit of an Aphex Twin vibe. Sure, this kid is quite literally an industry plant — but she's already more successful than I'll ever be.