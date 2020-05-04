Stop What You're Doing and Watch These Cats Sing the "Twin Peaks" Theme

I never knew I needed an orchestra of cats and farm animals performing one of the most legendary instrumental theme songs in TV history, but I'm so thankful it found me.
If there's one thing holding the world together in this time of crisis, it's animals.
Between Tiger King, Animal Crossing, and former TikTok skeptics trying to make their house pets famous on the app, animals have done the great deed of keeping society relatively afloat.
But despite all the cuteness at our disposal, things are pretty grim lately, not unlike the fictional Washington town that serves as the setting of Twin Peaks. The horror drama series, which centers around the mysterious death of a teenage girl, first aired in 1990; it's since become a cult favorite and has been considered one of the best and most revolutionary television shows of all time.
A leading factor in what makes the Twin Peaks atmosphere so quintessential is its music. Composer Angelo Badalamenti collaborated with director David Lynch to create the show's moody, instantly-recognizable score and soundtrack. Badalamenti worked closely with dream-pop singer Julee Cruise throughout the series, and a Grammy-winning instrumental version of their song "Falling" became the show's iconic theme music. It's ethereal, blissful, and slightly eerie—you can imagine my shock when I encountered a video of a group by the name of the Cats & Friends Choir singing the song.
Angelo Baladamenti: Twin Peaks Theme - Cats & Friends Choir www.youtube.com
Near the end of the video, they perform "Laura Palmer's Theme," too. My skin is glowing. My house plants are thriving. I've almost forgotten that I haven't seen my friends in nearly two months.
If niche '90s shows aren't really your thing, the Cats & Friends Choir has also performed Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and Bach's Cello Suite No. 1. But, somehow, a small army of animals singing the theme to a very dark, very strange show feels incredibly fitting.