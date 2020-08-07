<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

The "Batman: Arkham" Series <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTUxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTk1OTIzM30.nahFwe9WkidB9Km3OIld4kzQiopuOA6ZPrV7mXgBQAE/img.jpg?width=980" id="ce038" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c2b81fd9da8821116bb8ba56b97e1d6e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Batman: Arkham City" /><p>Rocksteady Studios have proven again and again that they know how to produce a superhero video game that is faithful to the source material and tells a compelling story—with impressive visuals and liquid-smooth gameplay in open environments. <a href="https://www.cbr.com/batman-arkham-asylum-awarded-a-guinness-world-record/" target="_blank"><em>Arkham Asylum</em> and <em>Arkham City</em> are two of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time</a>.</p><p>Even Rocksteady's "worst" entry in the series, <em>Arkham Knight</em> (because they weren't involved in <em>Arkham Origins</em>), is still a great game—despite the decidedly lacking PC port—and with five years since that last installment came out, they've been taking their time to get this next big project right.<em></em></p>

More Time to Give the Characters Their Due <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f09536a18b68cbe43b5806a8ea5b687e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XXMrXyA3Yp0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the major complaints people had with the <em>Suicide Squad</em> movie was the way the first half was almost entirely devoted to introducing the cast.</p><p>It's an understandable impulse. A lot of the appeal of <em>Suicide Squad</em> as a concept is in the over-the-top characters, and one of the things that people love about the 1980s <em>Suicide Squad</em> comics is the way they flesh out the cast of obscure characters.</p><p>But a 2-hour running time doesn't really give you enough room to do that. The effect is that most of the characters don't really get their due, and the first hour of the movie is a jarring a mess (not that the second hour is much better). But if the <em>Batman: Arkham</em> series is anything to go by, we can expect something like 10-25 hours of main-mission gameplay in Rocksteady's <em>Suicide Squad</em> game.</p><p>That should allow plenty of time to get to know each member of the squad, even if we don't include any side missions.</p>

Playable Characters! <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTUxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTY3MzgyM30.dpJ6ECTj-PTr3-_T7Bj0YhasEunbxvs38noDIfNVnHA/img.jpg?width=980" id="0dd52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4603fce7f11768f8ad00af308556c598" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Arkham combat" /><p>One of the biggest things people love about the <em>Batman: Arkham</em> series is the way the games make you <em>feel</em> like Batman. You get to sneak around and beat up bad guys in a way that is impressively immersive. The games also allowed you to play as a variety of other characters like <a href="https://www.popdust.com/joker-radicalization-2640875969.html" target="_blank">the Joker</a>, Catwoman, Nightwing, and Batgirl—sometimes even allowing you to switch between characters mid-fight...</p><p>Now take that mechanic and extend it to a brawl where you're playing as King Shark, Harley Quin, Deadshot, and El Diablo. While we don't yet know which version of the Suicide Squad the game will actually feature—and likely won't have any more details until <a href="https://ew.com/events/dc-fandome-everything-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank">the August 22nd DC FanDome event</a>—the prospect of switching between characters with such different abilities mid-combat sounds like the good, fun kind of chaotic action (as opposed to what we saw in the movie).</p><p>Even if the character-switching isn't quite on that level, there's no doubt the <em>Suicide Squad</em> game will have an interesting variety of gameplay.</p>

Less Studio Interference <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTU0MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTEzNTQzNX0.ErGvSphqfvKNFVLHe3Jo71HgvwCFbXEFMLk4K4eMzV0/img.png?width=980" id="c5edc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d843ab7fb09bcf95ab9b24ee90d4fc95" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Rocksteady" /><p>One of the frustrating things about the movie industry is that everyone in the world watches movies, so every executive with their hands on the purse strings feels qualified to interfere with how they're made. This tendency added so much chaos to the production of the <em>Suicide Squad movie</em>—with an attempt to change the movie's whole tone way too late in the game.</p><p>But hardcore video games—even games as popular as the <em>Batman: Arkham</em> series—remain a niche interest that most top-level executives don't know a thing about. So while Warner Bros. technically owns Rocksteady, the money people at the top can't quite micro-manage to the same extent as they did with the movie.</p><p>Not to say that studio interference hasn't ruined plenty of games in the past, but generally speaking—especially with a respected outlet like Rocksteady—the weird nerds who actually love what they're making get much more control and freedom.<em></em></p>