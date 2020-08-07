5 Reasons Rocksteady's Suicide Squad Game Will Be So Much Better Than the Movie
Admittedly, that's a really low bar...
Fans of the DC universe of comic books have learned to deal with a lot of disappointment in recent years.
Whatever Zack Snyder stans will tell you about how the forthcoming "Snyder Cut" of 2017's Justice League will redeem everything, the reality is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has broken through into mainstream success and become synonymous with "comic book movies," while the DC Extended Universe has mostly yielded a series of embarrassments.
The "Batman: Arkham" Series<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTUxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTk1OTIzM30.nahFwe9WkidB9Km3OIld4kzQiopuOA6ZPrV7mXgBQAE/img.jpg?width=980" id="ce038" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c2b81fd9da8821116bb8ba56b97e1d6e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Batman: Arkham City" /><p>Rocksteady Studios have proven again and again that they know how to produce a superhero video game that is faithful to the source material and tells a compelling story—with impressive visuals and liquid-smooth gameplay in open environments. <a href="https://www.cbr.com/batman-arkham-asylum-awarded-a-guinness-world-record/" target="_blank"><em>Arkham Asylum</em> and <em>Arkham City</em> are two of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time</a>.</p><p>Even Rocksteady's "worst" entry in the series, <em>Arkham Knight</em> (because they weren't involved in <em>Arkham Origins</em>), is still a great game—despite the decidedly lacking PC port—and with five years since that last installment came out, they've been taking their time to get this next big project right.<em></em></p>
More Time to Give the Characters Their Due<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f09536a18b68cbe43b5806a8ea5b687e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XXMrXyA3Yp0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the major complaints people had with the <em>Suicide Squad</em> movie was the way the first half was almost entirely devoted to introducing the cast.</p><p>It's an understandable impulse. A lot of the appeal of <em>Suicide Squad</em> as a concept is in the over-the-top characters, and one of the things that people love about the 1980s <em>Suicide Squad</em> comics is the way they flesh out the cast of obscure characters.</p><p>But a 2-hour running time doesn't really give you enough room to do that. The effect is that most of the characters don't really get their due, and the first hour of the movie is a jarring a mess (not that the second hour is much better). But if the <em>Batman: Arkham</em> series is anything to go by, we can expect something like 10-25 hours of main-mission gameplay in Rocksteady's <em>Suicide Squad</em> game.</p><p>That should allow plenty of time to get to know each member of the squad, even if we don't include any side missions.</p>
Playable Characters!<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTUxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTY3MzgyM30.dpJ6ECTj-PTr3-_T7Bj0YhasEunbxvs38noDIfNVnHA/img.jpg?width=980" id="0dd52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4603fce7f11768f8ad00af308556c598" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Arkham combat" /><p>One of the biggest things people love about the <em>Batman: Arkham</em> series is the way the games make you <em>feel</em> like Batman. You get to sneak around and beat up bad guys in a way that is impressively immersive. The games also allowed you to play as a variety of other characters like <a href="https://www.popdust.com/joker-radicalization-2640875969.html" target="_blank">the Joker</a>, Catwoman, Nightwing, and Batgirl—sometimes even allowing you to switch between characters mid-fight...</p><p>Now take that mechanic and extend it to a brawl where you're playing as King Shark, Harley Quin, Deadshot, and El Diablo. While we don't yet know which version of the Suicide Squad the game will actually feature—and likely won't have any more details until <a href="https://ew.com/events/dc-fandome-everything-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank">the August 22nd DC FanDome event</a>—the prospect of switching between characters with such different abilities mid-combat sounds like the good, fun kind of chaotic action (as opposed to what we saw in the movie).</p><p>Even if the character-switching isn't quite on that level, there's no doubt the <em>Suicide Squad</em> game will have an interesting variety of gameplay.</p>
Less Studio Interference<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTU0MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTEzNTQzNX0.ErGvSphqfvKNFVLHe3Jo71HgvwCFbXEFMLk4K4eMzV0/img.png?width=980" id="c5edc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d843ab7fb09bcf95ab9b24ee90d4fc95" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Rocksteady" /><p>One of the frustrating things about the movie industry is that everyone in the world watches movies, so every executive with their hands on the purse strings feels qualified to interfere with how they're made. This tendency added so much chaos to the production of the <em>Suicide Squad movie</em>—with an attempt to change the movie's whole tone way too late in the game.</p><p>But hardcore video games—even games as popular as the <em>Batman: Arkham</em> series—remain a niche interest that most top-level executives don't know a thing about. So while Warner Bros. technically owns Rocksteady, the money people at the top can't quite micro-manage to the same extent as they did with the movie.</p><p>Not to say that studio interference hasn't ruined plenty of games in the past, but generally speaking—especially with a respected outlet like Rocksteady—the weird nerds who actually love what they're making get much more control and freedom.<em></em></p>
You Get to Kill the Justice League!<div id="2660a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a66e5606d19514e8cbd7aa7bbf3a6eb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1291720790447136768" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Target locked - #DCFanDome - August 22. #suicidesquadgame https://t.co/HrXZNKwo0f</div> — Rocksteady Studios (@Rocksteady Studios)<a href="https://twitter.com/RocksteadyGames/statuses/1291720790447136768">1596805210.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Oh right, that "telling url" mentioned at the top? <a href="https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2020-06-22-yes-batman-arkham-developer-rocksteady-is-making-a-suicide-squad-game" target="_blank">It happens to be SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com</a>. As in <em>Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League</em>. Is that confirmed as the title for the game? Nope. Does it line up perfectly with an image of superman with Suicide Squad crosshairs aimed at Superman's head? It sure does.</p><p>Presumably players will need to master the various abilities of the <em>Suicide Squad</em> villains and use them to hunt down Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and the Flash. As much fun as it is to play the hero taking out bad guys, there is something way more darkly satisfying about the idea of playing as a ragtag group of villains taking down iconic superheroes.</p><p>Did the Justice League do something to deserve it? Is there a twisting narrative that will lay out why they all need to die, in a compelling arc that puts the <em>Suicide Squad</em> movie to shame? Who cares? You get to kill Superman!</p>
Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Reboot of "The Proud Family"
The show will be called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
Of all the shows Disney+ has given us to ease our lockdown blues, the one we're most excited about is definitely the upcoming reboot ofThe Proud Family.
If you're unfamiliar with the animated series, it was a popular Disney Channel show that ran from September 15, 2001 to August 19, 2005. The revolutionary show followed the life of a Black family with the last name Proud, particularly the family's eldest daughter, Penny Proud, as she reached her teenage years.
The show's central characters, aside from Penny, were Penny's parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (along with her dog Puff), as well as her group of friends Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer.
Twitter as Social Capital: You Are Not a "Personal Brand"
Human beings are not "brands," and the human experience should not be brandable.
Internet writers truly are vultures.
If you've ever wondered why the vast majority of articles on every trending topic seem like clickbaity hot takes, that's because Internet writing is frequently a race to publication. Working as an entertainment writer on the Internet, I spend a good chunk of my day scrolling through Twitter feeds. Trending hashtags are a hotbed for article ideas, and jumping on the right topic at just the right time can land you a top spot on the Google rankings for a popular search term.
But the more time you spend trend-hunting on Twitter, the more you start to notice trends within the trends. For instance, the top comments on almost any political topic tend to belong to the same hundred or so Twitter-verified Blue Check Marks (those being the people on Twitter deemed important enough to receive the coveted symbol next to their name). The same can be said for almost any topical niche. Sometimes these Blue Check Marks are celebrities, but more often than not, they're unfamiliar names. A surprising number of them, I've come to learn, are other writers. Podcasters, too.
When most people see a Blue Check Mark on Twitter, they most likely associate the account with a person of import. This is, of course, by design; Blue Check Marks literally make chosen people stand out from the rest. But after reading through countless Blue Checkmarked tweets, I'm not sure if Blue Check Marks are really people at all. Rather, they're projections of people––curated "Personal Brands" that aren't interested in having conversations, so much as shouting to be the loudest voice with the most likes and retweets. The result is an overall degradation of public discourse, with nuance and genuine attempts at understanding taking a backseat to quippy barbs and platitudes from your favorite personality (who, in reality, likely lives in fear of upsetting their fanbase and damaging their "brand").