Tafari Anthony Releases “Live in a Dream”

Find serenity where you are.

 Randy Radic
05/13/20

Toronto LGBTQA+ artist Tafari Anthony drops his new single, "Live in a Dream," a song about the universal search for contentment.

Tafari explains, "We are constantly trying to strive for more, and I know personally I feel a great deal of failure or shame if I don't live up to expectations. But I had to slow down and stop worrying about what I don't have, and who I don't know and be happy to live my own personal journey." Pulsing with pop, reggae, and Afro-beat elements, "Live in a Dream" allows Tafari to showcase his cashmere, dynamo voice.

