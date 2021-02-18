In case you've been living under a rock — or, just somewhere other than Texas — the Lone Star State has been suffering brutal winter weather this week, leaving millions without electricity or water.

And leave it to none other than Senator Ted Cruz to rub his privilege and ignorance in the faces of the citizens he's supposed to represent. Just over a month after his pathetic electoral vote speech on January 6, Cruz has made another infamous move by fleeing his home state and joining his daughters on a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Wednesday — just as a number of cities across Texas implemented boil-water notices due to a lack of power at certain water plants — Cruz was spotted boarding a flight to Mexico. He was immediately criticized for his actions, as a CNN tally reports that 16 Texans have died so far due to the extreme weather.

"This has been an infuriating week for Texans," Cruz wrote. "The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power. We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors' houses. Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too."



He continued: "With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with the state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe."

Blaming minors for his own decisions is low, especially for Cruz. In other news, the next U.S. Senate election day is November 8, 2022. Is 24 hours enough time for Cruz to have gotten violent food poisoning from Mexico's tap water?




















