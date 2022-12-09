Music
SUDDENLY – Don’t Miss Your Chance to Catch the Long True Trip of The Bogmen

Kevin Fortuna
photo by Matt Licari

If you like music as literature – soaring song lyrics and astonishing performance art – then get yourself down to Webster Hall tonight to see The Bogmen.

One of their biggest hits, Suddenly is an epic pop masterpiece with a greatvideo to match. Devilish storytelling, social commentary, and poetic lyrics – a song inspired by this lily-white Irish American band’s will to earn a living with their music by playing in Black clubs.


Campion can still blow and is one of the most electrifying stage performers I’ve ever seen (think of a love child between Elvis and Freddie Mercury, with Sinead as an aunt and Shane as a crazy-genius uncle…)

I’ve got my own history with the Ryans and the rest of The Bogmen crew. And I can attest to the fact that they are at the toppa-their-pops, so to speak – better with the years of relentless live performance. Whether it’s Campion, PJ, the Ryans, or any of the rest of this wrecking crew – they still have game.

And they are true musicians who understand the history of their craft and have rocked and rolled with everyone from The Pogues to Ronnie Spector to Gordan Gano (of the Gano-Ryan band). Ryan Bros have dropped a brand new album, btw.

More to the point, here's a link for tickets to one of the greatest shows you’ll ever see.

Get your tickets now before the ‘master’ jacks the prices to the sold-out venue.
