<p>Of course, Pokemon fans promptly hyped themselves up into a frenzy. <strong>If the long-awaited sequel to <em>Pokemon Snap </em>was revealed at the end of a measly 10-minute Pokemon Direct, what wonders could the longer, better, cooler, <em>real </em>Pokemon Direct possibly hold in-store?</strong><em></em></p><p>Perhaps Nintendo was set to finally announce the desperately anticipated <em>Diamond </em><em>and</em> <em>Pearl </em>remakes, returning trainers to the fourth generation Sinnoh region enhanced by modern technology. Certainly, this new mainline entry in the <em>Pokemon </em>franchise would include every single Pokemon to-date (unlike lousy, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/pokemon-sword-and-shield-sales-2641452387.html?share_id=5098271" target="_blank">evil Sword and Shield, which only has some of the Pokemon</a>). And it would bring back Mega Evolutions andZ-Moves and get rid of <a href="https://www.popdust.com/meowth-gigantamax-2641606939.html" target="_blank">stupid Gigantamax</a>. Without a doubt, the June 24th Pokemon Direct was set to be the greatest Pokemon Direct in history.<em></em></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>And then it happened, the big reveal: <em>Pokemon Unite</em>, a free-to-play MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game releasing for Switch <em>and </em>mobile devices as a partnership between Nintendo and veteran MOBA-gaming Chinese conglomerate Tencent. Wow. Now this is big. </p><p>It's like <em>League of Legends</em> but with <em>Pokemon</em>! Hardcore <em>Pokemon </em>fans must be overjoyed. <span></span></p><p>Or wait. No. Scratch that. They're pretty mad.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQxODAxOS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5OTQxMzg3M30.vEh7_VrCTrieXH2QxvFbBZ0OaionDgVPB6mnLyiQ7i8/img.png?width=980" id="49917" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e55857be3ee064f1893756344cc3bff" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pokemon Reddit">
</p><p>Nearly all of the top posts on the r/Pokemon subreddit from the past week are essentially venting threads (although, to fair, a number of these came <em>before </em>the most recent Pokemon Direct because the number one secret to being a Pokemon fan is that you're <em>always </em>angry).</p><p>Grievances range from accusations that the Pokemon Company is completely disconnected from its fanbase's wants, to ongoing disappointment in the <em>Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor </em>DLC, to legitimate worries about Nintendo's new partnership with Tencent (especially considering <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/08/tencent-wechat-surveillance-help-censorship-in-china.html" target="_blank">Tencent's ongoing history of shady dealings for the Chinese government</a>, including monitoring foreign WeChat users in order to further censorship of their Chinese demographic. And yeah. It sucks that Nintendo is partnering with Tencent and, quite frankly, anyone who has a problem with Tencent's practices should avoid downloading any of their games or apps). </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>But mainly, Pokemon fans are just pissed that <em>Pokemon Unite </em>is not the Pokemon game that they wanted.</p><div id="43036" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="138e372478878d446dbe3043be9e43b0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1275859174052843525" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">So yeah I won’t be downloading Pokémon Unite 😐 https://t.co/LXVss3ozW6</div> — CptnAlex (@CptnAlex)<a href="https://twitter.com/Cptn_Alex/statuses/1275859174052843525">1593023506.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br></p><p><strong>So here's the thing: If Pokemon fans want to stop their perpetual cycle of hope, disappointment, and outrage, they need to stop getting their hopes up in the first place.</strong></p><p>This might be hard to read if you're a Pokemon fan, so please, brace yourself: <em>The Pokemon Company is never going to make your dream Pokemon game</em>.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>It's just not going to happen. Oh, sure, they're going to reboot the Sinnoh region eventually. But guess what? They're also going to add some new gimmick feature that you hate, or maybe even double down on Gigantamax. Maybe even Mega-Gigantamax. Or maybe they will bring back Mega Evolutions and Z-Moves, but the Pokedex will still be watered down. Perhaps they'll even do an entire new mainline game that forces you to use a team consisting of only Pikachus and Charizards, and it's called <em>Pokemon Pikachu and Charizard </em>because they know how much you love Pikachu and Charizard.<span></span></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p><strong>Point being: Stop getting your hopes up, Pokemon fans.</strong> Pokemon is a <em>huge </em>franchise and, if it's not clear to you already, hardcore players are not their main demographic. Their goal is to pander to the widest audience possible, and your desire for the perfect competitive Pokemon game where you can make the most use of all those shinies you spent years breeding is a pipe dream. Your choices are to enjoy the newer games as they are, or speak with your wallet and not buy Pokemon games anymore.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h2></h2><p>Or, of course, you can always waste away on Pokemon Internet forums complaining alongside other adults that Nintendo isn't listening to you. Which you're right about. They're not.</p>
