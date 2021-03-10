On Monday children's author Norton Juster died of complications resulting from a stroke. He was 91 years old.

An architect and city planner from Brooklyn, he got his start as a writer after receiving a $5,000 grant from the Ford Foundation to write a book about cities. His thinking was that, as so many of the baby boomer generation — still children then — were growing up in the newly sprouted suburbs, they would need to be introduced to the way cities worked before they grew up and took over their management.

But that original idea turned out to be too narrow to keep his focus. Perhaps he felt a bit like Milo, the hero of his novel, who starts out the book never knowing "what to do with himself" and finding that "nothing really interested him — least of all the things that should have."

So Juster freed himself from his original constraints and invented the split kingdom of Wisdom. Like Lewis Carroll before him — but without the creepy interest in photographing naked children — Juster invented a fantasy world for his young hero to engage with ideas brought to life and escape the doldrums of boredom.

With the help of his roommate, cartoonist Jules Feiffer, to illustrate the story, Juster had soon produced the split lands of Dictionopolis and Digitopolis, deprived of Rhyme and Reason and in need of saving. And since its first publication in 1961, The Phantom Tollbooth has inspired generations of young readers to engage with ideas and expand their imaginations.

Its playful use of idioms — with "half-baked ideas" served as "just desserts" and Tock, the "Watchdog" companion who saves the day in the end because "time flies" — showed young readers how words could be spun in new directions to be part of a story's fun. And Juster's cast of peculiar characters were sure to leave a lasting impression.

Among the most memorable were Alec Bings, the small boy who "sees through things" and grows from his full height — suspended in the air — down toward the ground. There's the dodecahedron, with a different expression on each of his twelve faces.



And who could forget the remarkably average man who serves as "the smallest giant in the world," as well as "the largest midget" (it was the '60s...), "the fattest thin man," and "the thinnest fat man" — depending on which door of his house you knock on. Every page of the book is suffused with this sense of play, with idioms and puns becoming pivotal to the story.

When Milo heals the rift between King Azaz and his brother the Mathemagician by pointing out how they have already agreed — to disagree — he is granted passage to rescue sisters Rhyme and Reason from the Mountains of Ignorance. There he and his companions are beset by demons like the faceless Terrible Trivium — the patron of perpetual procrastination — who sets Milo the eight-century task of moving a pile of sand with a pair of tweezers.

The book's enduring charm is in its inventive silliness, which is both fundamentally childish and an invitation for young readers to carry that spirit forward as they mature and learn about the world and the ideas that define it. That charm helped it sell millions of copies throughout the years, even being adapted into an opera, a play, and a 1970 animated musical movie from Looney Tunes legend Chuck Jones — though Juster was not a fan of the film.

The Phantom Tollbooth (1970) Official Trailer - Chuck Jones, Mel Blanc Animation Movie HD www.youtube.com

A fiftieth anniversary of The Phantom Tollbooth was published in 2011, featuring "appreciations" from Maurice Sendak, Phillip Pullman, and Michael Chabon. While Juster wrote a number of other acclaimed children's books in his lifetime — including The Dot and the Line (which Chuck Jones also adapted into a short film) and a reunion project with Jules Feiffer called The Odious Ogre published in 2011 — it's hard to compete with the legacy he left with The Phantom Tollbooth.



Since 2010 there has been talk of a new film adaptation that would be either live action or a hybrid of live action and animation. There's been little movement on the project since 2018, but perhaps with renewed attention, as we remember Norton Juster, the book will finally get the film treatment it deserves.