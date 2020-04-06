The Strokes Are Lonely on New Song "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus"

We might not have dine-in restaurants, the freedom to gather in groups, or toilet paper, but even as the world falls apart, we still have the Strokes.
Not long after headlining a massive New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the iconic New York City rockers might have put their tour dates on hold, but they aren't letting public health crises halt the release of their upcoming album. The Strokes' appropriately-titled sixth album, The New Abnormal, is set to arrive this Friday as usual. Following lead singles "At the Door" and "Bad Decisions," they've shared another, titled "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus."
"Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus" dives headfirst into the '80s pop aesthetics that the Strokes have only dipped their toes into prior. Introduced by a jabbing, staccato synth line, it seems to take cues from frontman Julian Casablancas' other band, the Voidz. However, by the time the dueling guitar lines arrive at the chorus, "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus" also feels reminiscent of earlier Strokes work from their First Impressions of Earth or Angles eras. Nevertheless, Casablancas' instantly recognizable croon takes the forefront.
The song squares up its narrator's urges to socialize against an inclination to self-isolate. "I want new friends, but they don't want me," Casablancas sings. "They're making plans while I watch TV / Thought it was you, but maybe it's me / I want new friends, but they don't want me." It feels topically relevant almost to an alarming degree; but, when all of this blows over, "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus" can serve as a dark reminder of where we've been.
The Strokes - Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus (Audio) www.youtube.com