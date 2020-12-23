A Guide to '90s Christmas TV Shows on Hulu
The art of cinema has gifted us with myriad Christmas classics: Miracle on 34th Street, It's a Wonderful Life, White Christmas...
Family Matters: "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Urkel"
There are a few gems when it comes to Family Matters tackling Christmas, from Steve Urkel and Carl WInslow pretending to be roof ornaments in order to win a neighborhood contest (which seemed to be every TV person's first priority in the '90s) to Richie inviting a homeless man to live with the Winslows and that man turning out to be definitely Santa Claus with zero follow-up questions asked (seriously, they didn't even change their locks). But this episode was a memorable role swap when Laura had to experience what her constant rejection felt like to Steve–you know, almost like empathy, but with a lot of humiliation first.
Does Stormy Daniels Deserve to Blow Up Trump Plaza Hotel?
The former adult film star is the subject of a GoFundMe campaign for the demolition, but is she really the most deserving?
Long before he wreaked havoc across the United States and the world at large, Donald Trump inflicted his horrors on Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In that case it was a string of failed casinos financed with high-interest junk bonds that he was never going to be able to pay off. Their collapse and the tremendous ten-figure debt he took away from them in the early 1990s was, at the time, Donald Trump's most public and embarrassing scandal.
Is the Great Conjunction Really the Dawning of the Age of Aquarius?
Jupiter and Saturn are aligning on the winter solstice at the end of 2020, and astrologers say it's the dawn of a new era, which frankly seems like the only way 2020 could end.
Tonight, on the longest night of the year, two bright planets will briefly become one.
If you weren't already aware, on December 21st, 2020, Saturn and Jupiter will meet in the sky. It's the first time they'll be this close in 800 years, and a conjunction of this magnitude won't happen again until 2080.
13 Christmas Songs for Nihilists and Weirdos
It's Christmas! That means it's time to alienate your friends, and make your children feel weird and disaffected! Right?
The holiday season is upon us!
It's Christmas! Time to start breaking out those old Christmas albums. Put on some Bing Crosby, some Mariah Carey, maybe even a little John and Yoko… if you're a normie that is. Who needs that kitschy, sentimental junk? For this Christmas, let's get weird. Here are thirteen songs for people whose relationship to the holiday season is… unconventional. Enjoy!
Travis Scott's 7 Biggest Brand Collaborations
The creative powerhouse recently announced a new line of agave hard seltzers
Travis Scott has unveiled CACTI, a groundbreaking new agave-spiked seltzer.CACTI will have a hefty 7% ABV, be made with 100% premium blue agave, and will be sold in Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. The Anheuser-Busch partnership is just the latest move made by the creative powerhouse over the last few years.
The Cactus Jack Happy Meal<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8de9eb6979db8a5e66b46352d26b052d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ftcTAn2xw-s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Cactus Jack happy meal was such a massive success that it stunted McDonald's lettuce, onion, bacon, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and burger supplies</a>. McDonald's stock was <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">up nearly 14% come September</a>, due at least partially to the success of Scott's collab. The happy meal– which multiple media outlets reviewed <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/09/travis-scott-meal-mcdonalds-review.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">with a collective shrug</a>– led to massive turnouts around the country and at least one riot in Downy, California after Scott himself showed up to a McDonald's in person. Scott <a href="https://www.eater.com/22152480/travis-scott-forbes-30-under-30-mcdonalds-meal-deal#:~:text=Scott%20made%20it%20to%20Forbes,%2415%20million%20in%20merchandise%20sales." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">walked away from the deal with a whopping $20 million</a>.</p>
A McNugget Body Pillow<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDcxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTQyMTcwNn0.RDOMHWgUI1DPuBMWcyloXq-RbEwQjK9Be6VQzXmikVE/img.jpg?width=980" id="9412c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a2b3fc3e7fe201bd222f143deae3073" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A McNugget Body Pillow" />
A McNugget Body Pillow<p>Alongside the high-grossing Cactus Jack happy meal came an array of diverse McDonalds related merchandise. T-shirts, jorts, lunch trays, blankets, <a href="https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/travis-scott-mcdonalds-toy-buy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and even action figures</a> were all created alongside the Quarter Pounder combo. While the diverse merch line all deserves a spot on this list, the McNugget Body Pillow is by far the most idiosyncratic piece of merch out of the entire bunch. Currently listed at a whopping $700, the body pillow debuted with a still relatively asinine price tag of $90 back in April. </p><p>"I still have no idea why this exists," <a href="https://www.complex.com/style/2020/09/best-travis-scott-cactus-jack-mcdonalds-merch-items/mcnugget-body-pillow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Complex</em> </a>said of the pillow. "I have no idea why you would want to own this." Out of all of Scott's thriving endorsements in 2020, the body pillow is probably the greatest testament to Scott's entrepreneurial power.</p>
A PlayStation 5 Collaboration<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8fac351978632eb834423f458897dbd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dIaDGfE0G2A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A mere month after the McDonald's reveal, Scott announced another massive partnership with PlayStation, a deal which raked him <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2020/11/30/how-hip-hop-superstar-travis-scott-has-become-corporate-americas-brand-whisperer/?sh=45dd9c0f74e7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">in an additional $1 million</a>. The Scott partnership, unveiled in the form of an Instagram picture, then in the form of a vague trailer, was shrouded in mystery. PlayStation sneakers? A deluxe "Cactus Jack" PS5, perhaps? Speculation was rampant.</p><p>It turned out to be neither. Instead, a PlayStation press release clarified that Scott had joined the company "as a strategic creative partner" to help the gaming console "produce innovative projects that we hope will delight." The release date of the PS5 has now come and gone, and it's still not clear what Scott could be working on. However, a source discreetly told<em> Forbes</em> that the deal could include a "co-branded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott." Only time will tell, but either way, the collab is sure to rack up a fortune for the emcee.</p>
Special Edition Reese's Puffs Cereal<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDMwNTE1Nn0.oRJp0Enow37gzfIkyqCsc6tofgugzly4TU-OJ38axvo/img.jpg?width=980" id="dbdaa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35baef91a4da3994637480b1e6aa4ae6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Reese's Puffs Travis Scott" /><p>Back in the summer of 2019, Travis Scott announced a one-time collaboration with General Mills and soon after debuted a special edition line of Reese's Puffs cereal. The cereal itself remained peanut-butter corn puffs, but <a href="https://hypebeast.com/2019/6/travis-scott-reeses-puffs-cereal-boxes-special-edition" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Scott got to design the box</a>. Still, the design alone warranted a $50 asking price, and now a box can be found for well over $100 online. Again, the cereal itself is the same, the box just includes a sprinkle of Travis Scott drawings.</p>
The Jordan 1 Retro High<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDczOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTQ0NDAwMH0.cP3ERBjHUTeJ8URl18xmhwkumRr2C-V20eYFmIaelxI/img.jpg?width=980" id="de28e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="823d0ee8a2ba4fa8ed941c66cef3dd8e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Travis Scott Nike" />
Travis Scott Nike<p>In what remains one of his most profitable collaborations, Travis Scott's work with Nike makes him around <a href="https://www.complex.com/music/2020/11/how-much-travis-scott-made-reportedly-made-from-mcdonalds-playstation-nike-deals" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">$10 million a year</a>. The most coveted of his collaborative sneakers, The Jordan 1 Retro High, averages <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2862705-the-most-expensive-travis-scott-x-nike-and-jordan-sneakers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">at around a $1,100 resale value</a> but goes as high as $22,500. Travis Scott, similar to Kanye, has maintained a suffocating death grip on the sneaker game.</p>
The Fortnite Concert<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDc0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDgwNjI0OX0.htoONDx-p-XbR2rv-FIn4dmM8_EGZjQH64arkpoxHrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="85110" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d3ba30ad65ba16cedb23242e7e5162ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Travis Scott Fortnite Concert" />
Travis Scott Fortnite Concert<p>This past April it was clear that concerts were going to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. With Scott's riotous live shows a signature part of his brand, the rapper decided to bring his unique brand of mania to the world of <em>Fortnite</em>. </p><p>The four-song, nine-minute set was already set for April long before COVID, but the pandemic increased attendance substantially. The end result garnered $20 million and was one of the most profitable concerts ever. To compare, Scott's 56-stop <em>Astroworld</em> tour from 2018 to 2019 brought in $53.5 million.</p>
"Space Rage" Perfume<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDc0My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzY5ODA2M30.GUpi6LHP22hTAbBYYsptdWhWpAT4JFWZoav1rhgiVoA/img.png?width=980" id="5fdde" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6decfb02f0089cafdc99223a3ca579f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt=""Space Rage" perfume" />
"Space Rage" perfume<p>Despite being one of his lesser-known partnerships, his "Space Rage" fragrance still sold out in less than a day. Those who weren't lucky enough to snag a bottle may never know what it smells like, as even a full press release offered little clarification. The top notes were listed as "cosmic dust" and "antimatter particles," followed by "heart notes of starlight and the scent of supernova."</p><p>Finally, the base notes remained just as obscure: "vapor and dark nebulae round the whole thing." With an asking price of $285, the scent of this fragrance will remain a mystery to anyone unfamiliar with the smell of outer space.</p>
"Juno" Star Elliot Page Thanks His Fans for Their Support
"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page wants to thank his fans for supporting him after he came out as transgender.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift," Page wrote in a recent post after a slew of fans and fellow celebrity actors expressed their support. "Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot."