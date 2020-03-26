Music
Trace Mountains' "Me & May" Is an Indie Rock Dream

With his post-LVL UP band, Dave Benton toes the line between ethereal and concrete.

 Abby Jones
New Releases 03/26/20

With the dissolution of his old band, LVL UP, and his relocation to New York's Hudson Valley, the past few years have brought Dave Benton a world of change.

Lost In the Country, the forthcoming album from the indie singer-songwriter's project Trace Mountains, is a fitting soundtrack to this sort of upheaval while trying to reconnect with one's center. The latest single from Trace Mountains, "Me & May," takes account of past-life connections with a much-needed sunny outlook. The muted track exudes warmth and comfort, feeling at once dreamlike and rooted in a blissful reality.

"There are two worlds / The one you're making every day / And the one that always gets away," Benton sings. "So just sing your silly song / And someday soon we'll all be / Waking up on a hazy afternoon / Drifting straight into a dream with only good things." Embellished with gentle strings and light harmonization, "Me & May" invokes a refreshing sense of guileless wonder and hope that makes grim circumstances feel all the more bearable.

Listen below.

Me & May

 Abby Jones
