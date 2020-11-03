After four years with Trump, the day has arrived. We the people are all being asked to decide if we'll endure another 4 years under his orange fist.

At least, it should be all of our decisions. But whistleblowers across the nation—and even Trump himself—have been hinting at the possibility that this may not be the case.

Trump has openly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. His administration has attempted to reduce the number of ballots that will be counted in swing states. He rushed the nomination of a partisan Supreme Court justice just days before the election. Last week, news broke that Trump has been trying to ask Republican lawmakers in swing states if they can ignore the popular vote and appoint Trump-supporting electoral college members. The list of warning signs goes on.

In light of all this, there are several ways that the election could play out. In the first scenario, Biden wins fair and square and Trump concedes. This could happen on Election Night, but it will most likely happen several days after the election, or depending on how counting ballots goes, the process could take weeks. In the second scenario, Trump wins fair and square.

In the third scenario, Trump loses the election but refuses to relinquish power. He could do this constitutionally by refusing to offer a concession speech , or by directly mobilizing his supporters in his defense. He might also attempt to stop post-election ballot counting through legal or administrative means.

In the fourth scenario, Trump could appear to win, but his win will have either been doctored or influenced by non-democratic factors. These two latter scenarios fall under the umbrella of a coup. So what are Americans to do?



Vote.

There are mere hours left in Election Day, but it's not too late to get out to the polls—or to make sure every last person votes. Try vote tripling (or reaching out to three people who you want to make sure vote). Try one last swing state phonebank . Post a thirst trap on Instagram. Run around the streets screaming "VOTE." Host an impromptu costume party in the streets. (Maybe not those last three, but at this point, anything goes, right?)









Mobilize.

If Trump loses (and thus loses the protections of the presidency), he could end up in prison–his fortune gone. He has been millions of dollars in debt and has managed to con his way out of every scheme before, so he probably thinks he can do the same thing now.

But this won't happen in America, not with all this nation's powerful organizers, movements, and protections in place.

Everyday people have stopped coups before—but it always takes knowledge and a willingness to organize. Should Trump attempt to steal the election, every person who is able has to be willing to take to the streets and peacefully mobilize in protest.

The Protect the Results coalition is coordinating actions across the nation in response to every scenario. Youth movements and labor movements are planning on striking—the 100,000-member-strong MLK Labor Council is calling for a general strike if Trump refuses to step down, as is the youth movement coalition We Count On Us, a combination of Sunrise Movement, March for our Lives, and Dream Defenders.

Groups like Color of Change, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, MoveOn, People's Action or the Working Families Party are also preparing to mobilize nonviolently if necessary.

Hold elected officials accountable.

The impetus for stopping a coup should, technically, fall on politicians and electors whose job it is to ensure a safe and fair election for all.

Democratic governors must appoint Biden electors, and the Democratic Party must refuse to concede should there be any sign that Trump has attempted to steal the election. When it comes down to the wire, Congress must hold states accountable, particularly if Trump attempts to repress votes.

Elected officials have already promised to hold Trump accountable. "We have our lawyers poised to move on a dime on Election Day or evening, as we see a problem," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Huffington Post . "We're ready for it all. I would just like him to know it ain't going to happen for him at the end of the day."

Be careful where you get your information.

Media organizations have been preparing for a possible coup for months. Facebook has promised to direct users to official results sites like Reuters and the National Election Pool should a candidate attempt to claim results early. Twitter will label tweets proclaiming premature victory as fraudulent.

Media networks are also preparing for various cases, including a scenario where Trump claims victory early. Still, if Trump does attempt to claim victory, it's likely that his words will be aired far and wide by digital networks. Double and triple-check where you get your information and be careful of sharing information, especially something that could cause panic.

Prepare for the possibility of a coup.

It seems unlikely that Trump will try to steal the election, but Trump's entire presidency has been marred by unlikely events.

"In short, Trump is trying to steal the election, more blatantly than any previous president, and providing a clear preview of how Republicans would move to further erode democracy if given another four years in power," writes The Week's Ryan Cooper. "It's an unusually clear and stark choice this election: a continuation of America's republican institutions, or its probable replacement with a tyranny."

Between Trump's efforts to sabotage the Post Office, his legal efforts to disrupt absentee ballot counting, and his refusal to disavow his supporters' violence, it is clear that Trump is not preparing to go gently into the good night. If tyranny is indeed afoot, we have but a brief window to stop it.

Believe that we will win.

"For the election to succeed, we have to think and act as if it will succeed," writes George Packer for The Atlantic . "Stealing an election remains extremely difficult, and almost impossible if the vote isn't close."

Though we must remain prepared for Trump to steal the election, we must also envision the future we want. There are millions of good people across America and hundreds of thousands of great leaders willing to fight to make sure the election is run fairly.

Those who want a fair election have righteousness, history, and the entirety of the Democratic process on their side, while Trump is a weak con man with an insatiable need to fill the gaping hole inside of him. He has made America an embarrassment to the world and has botched the COVID-19 crisis and launched us all into a depression. It's time for him to go.

We just have to be ready to make sure he actually leaves.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

While we all have a role to play, no one is in this alone. If you've read this far, your anxiety about the election is likely off the charts. Take some time away from the news tonight (the big day for rallying against funny business will likely be Wednesday) and send some love to friends and chosen family.

It's likely we won't hear any conclusive news tonight, and no one benefits from you wringing yourself dry while not actually doing anything. Accept the emotions you might be feeling, and do whatever you need to make yourself and your community feel loved and supported.

Neither Trump nor Biden has the ability to save or destroy the world, and fights for justice will go on and on regardless of the outcome of the election. So get some rest, get ready to fight, and prepare to celebrate a fair, clean victory by the end of the week.