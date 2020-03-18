VASSY Releases New Single “BlINK” with OneDuo

Multi-platinum award winning songstress VASSY has been curating dance hits for over a decade, and the next decade is set to be no different.
“BLINK," the pop star's latest collaborative single with OneDuo, is her first release of 2020, and per usual with all her tracks, it's incredibly energetic and uplifting, which is what everyone could use right now. “It has not been the easiest ride," the singer said of her journey to stardom. “It has been an incredible journey and blessing to follow my passion, to leave my beloved Australia and pursue the American Dream." From hits with Afrojack to, most notably, Tiesto, “BLINK" is another guaranteed chart-topper and the first of many to come. “I cannot thank [my fans] enough," she says. “Expect to hear new music from me this year."
Check out “BLINK" below:
Blink