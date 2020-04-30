Music
Waiting For Smith Releases Intimate New Song: “Long Life”

Everything is going to be okay.

 Randy Radic
04/30/20

UK singer-songwriter Waiting For Smith, aka Harry Lloyd, reveals the music video for "Long Life."

Lloyd explains the song, "I wrote 'Long Life' while I was recovering from my injury, it became my upbeat theme tune for dealing with disaster." After breaking his back in the Swiss Alps, Lloyd experienced an epiphany telling him to dedicate his life to music. "Long Life" features a warm '70s-flavored guitar melody, a bubbling rhythm, and heartfelt vocals similar to Leonard Cohen crossed with Johnny Flynn.

Waiting For Smith - Long Life youtu.be


Follow Waiting For Smith Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

