Waxahatchee Releases "Can't Do Much" Ahead of Upcoming Album

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has one of the most calming voices in music.
Her fireside-philosophy style music is as subtle and stirring as it is unmistakably hers. She dwells on themes of lost love, existential dread, and growing up; all while managing to shine a light on the small day-to-day moments that make up a life.
Now, she's gearing up to release her highly anticipated new album Saint Cloud, out March 27th worldwide. Today, Crutchfield has released another track, "Can't Do Much," which she says is the first song she wrote for the album. Waxahatchee tells us, "It's meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like 'it's annoying that I love you so much'-totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me."
Waxahatchee - Can't Do Much (Official Video) www.youtube.com