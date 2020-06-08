Why Terry Crews' "Black Supremacy" Tweet Makes No Sense
For "black supremacy" to exist, the entirety of Western history would need to change.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has always seemed like a really great guy.
Alongside stepping up as one of the most prominent male voices behind the #MeToo movement, Terry Crews is also known for going above and beyond for his fans (for example, stepping in to give VISA express permission to let a girl get his face printed on her credit card). This is an important preface because the intent of this article is not to drag Terry Crews in any way, shape, or form. Everyone mis-words Tweets on occasion, and Terry Crews deserves the benefit of the doubt.
J.K. Rowling Is a TERF (and Hatsune Miku Wrote Harry Potter)
#IStandWithVoldemort
This Haunts Me: Wolf Blitzer Crashing and Burning on Celebrity Jeopardy
Because sometimes the people in charge of keeping us informed are morons.
Celebrity Jeopardy has been a source of comedy since Will Ferrell first donned a fake mustache on SNL in the 1990s.
The idea of placing people whose main qualification is looking nice in front of a camera in a format designed to pit trivia nerds against each other is fundamentally silly. The skills that make you a good late-night talk show sidekick have nothing to do with having a wealth of trivial knowledge at your fingertips. Of course there are some exceptions. When one of the contestants is among the most prominent news anchors on television (tasked with curating current events for millions of people who trust him to have the requisite education and understanding to place those events in context), you have to assume he has a certain advantage over the likes of Andy Richter—whose job is just to make Conan O'Brien seem funny.