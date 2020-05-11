On This Day: Woodstock's Soundtrack Was the Festival's Elegy

It seems impossible now to look at Woodstock as anything other than a potential COVID-19 hotspot.
The legendary festival–which housed over 400,000 attendees and offered some of the most legendary performances by the world's most iconic musicians– was honored with the release of its companion album on this day in 1970. The album quickly became a coveted piece of pop culture memorabilia and was certified gold in its first two weeks. While the collection was re-released in 1994 without stage announcements and crowd noises, the original in all its uncut glory offered a nostalgic thrill ride for thousands of Americans for years to come, but it was ultimately the last good event to emerge from the mindset of Baby Boomers.
The festival was far from perfect. Technically, it was a disaster. Woodstock perpetuated an entitled baby boomer narrative that would inevitably lead to the barbarous failure of Woodstock '99 and the embarrassing, long-winded cancellation of last year's Woodstock 50. What with the disgusting weather, mass food shortages, the self-proclaimed "Peace Fence" that was torn down by a mass riot, the fact nothing went wrong was merely an act of God. "We swarmed a previously unspoiled dairy farm and its surroundings," wrote The New York Times. "We absolutely thought we were the center of the universe. And afterward, someone else had to clean up the giant mess we left behind."
But that one-sided mentality is precisely why the festival could never exist ever again. The mentality of Baby Boomers has forever demonized them and associated them with greed and selfishness. In hindsight, Woodstock remains such a vivid analogy for global warming. The barren wasteland of kicked up mud and filth that surrounded everyone, the lack of proper food and water–to recreate a moment where those two things translate into a good time is all but impossible now in a post-COVID society.
Crosby, Stills & Nash (Live) - Suite: Judy Blue Eyes www.youtube.com
But the soundtrack offered a snippet of something secular. Yes, personal hygiene was neglected to a shocking extent, but it was all about the music. You hear Steven Stills of the newly formed Crosby, Stills & Nash tell the crowd that this was only the second time they've performed in front of people and that they're "scared sh*tless," to which the crowd offered a roaring bout of reassurance. Sleepless, dirty, and hungry people remained in a meditative trance for Woodstock's entirety, the experience had moments of unbelievable magic.
But in an era of fatal diseases and mass shootings–all thanks to the same generation that huddled in filth to watch Jimi Hendrix revamp "The Star-Spangled Banner–" that level of freedom remains elusive now. Woodstock's unrealistic expectations are precisely why the ideals behind the festival remain forever dated, pretentious, and escapist.
"In the expansionary 1960s, it felt as if there could be enough for everyone," wrote The New York Times. "Woodstock festivalgoers weren't reflexively selfish; there was goofy solidarity." But the 1960s also thrived on naivete. The patriotic idea that anything was attainable with enough hard work and perseverance sounds satirical now. At least the soundtrack can remind those who were there of a time where people sat in the mud, enjoyed the company of strangers, and remained unaware of the growing dangers that lurked around every corner. That level of ignorance sounds ideal right about now.