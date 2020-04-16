Los Angeles-based dream-pop artist Xoller hooks up with French Horn Rebellion on the '80s synthwave remix of "Warning Shot."
According to Xoller, "'Warning Shot' is an ode to addiction. Every time we become fixated on something, we think we're strong enough to ride the wave and come out alive on the other side. But there's always a moment when a warning shot fires off; someone who loves us tells us to get it under control, and we shrug them off." While the original version was brooding and nostalgic, the remix shimmers with edgy futurewave textures, as Xoller's silky voice glides dreamily along.
Warning Shot - French Horn Rebellion "Lipgloss" Mix