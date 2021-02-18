Things just seem a bit off lately, don't they? Not quite real?

If you're not feeling it yet, that might be because you haven't yet looked into the insane eight-figure deal that Donald Glover just signed with Amazon.

Previously we talked about how Armie Hammer's disturbing DMs and Elizabeth Smart on "Masked Dancer" were signs that this whole year might be a fever dream. But with the new details of writer-producer-actor-rapper-comedian Donald Glover's massive deal with Amazon, we can now confirm that the events of 2021 are all in your head.

Thankfully the new contract you dreamed up is not going to interfere with the completion of seasons 3 and 4 of Atlanta — so this isn't a nightmare. But Donald and his younger brother Stephen Glover — also a writer and producer on Atlanta — have both been lured away from FX in the deal.



Does it make sense that one of the biggest companies in the world would give a multi-year deal — spanning multiple streaming series for a curated content channel, worth something in excess of $10 million — to a subversive young creator? When everything he touches has a tendency to turn out surreal, affecting, influential, and intermittently hilarious... yeah, it kind of does.

Donald Glover Funny Tribute to Phoebe Waller-Bridge | 2019 BAFTA Britannia Awards www.youtube.com

It's only when you look more closely into the details that you realize that none of this is really happening. It might still be 2020, and you're dreaming stuff like Rush Limbaugh's death as a comforting escape from the hellish reality. Maybe that explains the concept of a Mr. and Mrs. Smith series starring Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Granted, the two of them previously worked together on Solo: A Star Wars Story — with Glover as a young Lando Calrissian and Waller-Bridge as droid freedom-fighter L3-37. Glover even delivered a tribute speech to the Fleabag writer-creator and star at the 2019 BAFTA awards. Beyond that, it's not really surprising that two people responsible for some of the best dark comedy on Television might want to work together, but... Mr and Mrs. Smith?

That silly popcorn movie from 2005? The one where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played a married couple who didn't realize they were both spies? The movie where Jolie allegedly seduced Pitt away from Jennifer Aniston by refusing to wear underwear during sex scenes?

As an artifact of pop culture it has remained interesting, but the actual story doesn't seems to have a lot in common with the grounded content of Atlanta or Fleabag. And are Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge really the millennial equivalent of Brad and Angelina — because if so, our generation is at once way more talented and only about half as sexy as our elders (though half is still pretty hot in this case).

Still, if that was as far as the weirdness went, we could assume that Glover and Waller-Bridge were going to put an acerbic twist on the story, and accept that such a strange thing could actually happen. But if you add any more seemingly arbitrary cultural figures, the whole thing will overflow into full-on dream territory. Like, for instance, Malia Obama and Beyoncé...



One of the series that Glover is apparently planning with Amazon has the working title Hive, — i.e. the Beyhive — and centers around a Beyoncé-like figure. And Malia Obama, older daughter of former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, is rumored to be on the short list for people to work on the series. In other words: huh?

Granted, the 22-year-old Obama has previously shown an interest in working in the entertainment industry. She actually interned both for Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls in 2015 and (disturbingly) for the production company of the yet-to-be-exposed-monster Harvey Weinstein in early 2017.

But she's still finishing her undergrad degree at Harvard. And surely if she really wanted to, she could have her own TV show over at Netflix — as part of their huge deal with her parents' production company, Higher Ground. Maybe she wants to get out of her parents' shadow? To prove herself out on her own?

No. It's all too weird, and now you're just making excuses to avoid confronting the truth — that you're asleep and it's time to wake up.



