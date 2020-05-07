Zeshan B Releases Stunning Protest Anthem "Only in My Dreams"

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Zeshan B. creates impassioned and transcendent music that explores internal and external unrest and hope.
This singer wants to inspire you to do something good www.youtube.com
A first-generation American and the child of Muslim Indian immigrants, Zeshan sings in English, Urdu, and Punjabi, dancing between cultural influences as his music dances between anguish and inspiration. Originally an opera student who cut his teeth singing at mosques and gospel choirs, Zeshan returned to the Indo-Pakistani music he studied in his youth as he moved towards blues and soul in his professional career. His music is now a tapestry of genres and moods, held together by an energy that feels reverent.
His first album, Vetted, explored his roots as well as his experiences with discrimination and his investment in growing unity among oppressed communities. It gained him features in Rolling Stone and NPR, among others, and since then Zeshan has been invited to perform at Lincoln Center, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017, and in front of Barack Obama, among many other features.
Zeshan B Performs 'Cryin' In The Streets' www.youtube.com
Zeshan's music is breaking boundaries for the South Asian community while expressing deep solidarity with other marginalized groups and challenging elitist hierarchies at their cores. With his art, he's creating a blueprint for a way out into a better world while making this one a bit easier to live in.
Now he's returning with a stunning, raw, and inspiring new album, Melismatic, which debuts on May 15th. The album's first single, "Brown Power," was released in February alongside a music video that features Cornel West, Hasan Minhaj, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, among other civil rights luminaries.
BROWN POWER--Zeshan B (Official Video) www.youtube.com
The video, a resounding hymn of solidarity and a cry against oppression, honors "anyone who genuinely embraces all melanistic cultures, acknowledges the axiom that Brown people all over the world have by and large been historically subjugated to harsh injustices (colonialism, slavery, police brutality, disenfranchisement, war crimes, genocide), and then, consequently, believes that Brown people deserve social, economic and political empowerment (i.e. a seat at the table) just like anyone else," he said.
The second single, "Nausheen," is a feminist anthem, a subdued and moving multilingual tribute to female leadership.
The third and final single, "Only in My Dreams," arrived today. Like all the best music, it stems from a place of deep pain as well as defiance. "Only in My Dreams" is about exhaustion at the state of the world as well as a desire to change it, and it's an anthem for these modern times. With stunning cover art from the artist Francesca Gabrielle, it thoroughly evokes the dreams that inspired it.
"The brainchild of a beautiful melody that came to be in a dream, this song is a stream of consciousness that parlays the anguish of my past, the uncertainty of my future, but also the tiny morsel of idealism that I still cling onto for dear life as I continue to sleepwalk through this strange world," he wrote in an essay about the song. During the time he spent writing it, he was plagued by insomnia and despair, but a seed of optimism kept him going.
Now, during the pandemic, those nightmares are returning. "My days are spent in perpetual anxiety as the world around me is collapsing. My nights are once again restless as I ruminate on how my wife and I are going to survive in this cruel world where bills, rent and taxes continue to be the unwavering realities that govern our every action. This is compounded tenfold when I stay up worried about my wife's own health as she is working overnight shifts fighting on the front lines on the trenches of COVID in her capacity as a doctor. I sometimes wish and dream that she would just anesthetize me! And just like Rip Van Winkle, I could take a long nap and wake up to a new world," he wrote.
"But the idealism in me is stubbornly holding out! Yes, I do indeed sing of hopeless despair in 'Only in My Dreams.'" Even still though, I felt then—just as I do right now—that my idealism towards the world is the only thing keeping me afloat. That vision and that desire of a better future for us all is the final fortress that stands tall in this siege against my soul. And it's not blind faith. The good dreams do every now and then become a reality, even if they are surrounded by bad ones."
Stay tuned for a more in-depth interview with Zeshan and listen to "Only In My Dreams" below.
Only in my Dreams--Zeshan B (Artwork by Francesca Gabrielle and Kara Hamilton) www.youtube.com
Stay tuned for Melismatic, out May 15th!