Considering Family Guy's long-running status as a cultural icon of adult animation, it might be surprising to discover that Family Guy was actually canceled not once, but twice. After lackluster viewership during its first two seasons, Fox canceled Family Guy in May of 2000, only to revive it once again in July for another 13 episode run. Those episodes didn't draw in viewers either, so Fox canned the show entirely and sold the re-runs to Adult Swim. Naturally, Adult Swim connected Family Guy with a proper audience who went on to buy 2.2 million copies of the first two seasons on DVD. Sales numbers like that caught Fox's interest, so they revived the show again in 2005 and it's been running ever since.