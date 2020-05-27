10 Canceled TV Shows Saved By Fans
If you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show.
Hollywood is a brutal industry, and sometimes even the highest-quality shows are subject to unceremonious cancelation.
But even if you're favorite niche show (that's definitely the best thing on TV so how come nobody else watches it?) does get nuked, try not to lose hope. If enough people are as passionate about it as you are, band together and combine your powers. Persistence pays off, and if you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show. After all, there's a lot of precedence for fans saving TV shows.
Family Guy
FOX
Considering Family Guy's long-running status as a cultural icon of adult animation, it might be surprising to discover that Family Guy was actually canceled not once, but twice. After lackluster viewership during its first two seasons, Fox canceled Family Guy in May of 2000, only to revive it once again in July for another 13 episode run. Those episodes didn't draw in viewers either, so Fox canned the show entirely and sold the re-runs to Adult Swim. Naturally, Adult Swim connected Family Guy with a proper audience who went on to buy 2.2 million copies of the first two seasons on DVD. Sales numbers like that caught Fox's interest, so they revived the show again in 2005 and it's been running ever since.
Happy 72nd Birthday: Stevie Nicks' 5 Best Songs
An introduction to the witchy queen's rich repertoire.
It's Stevie Nicks' 72nd birthday, so we're celebrating with a list of her most brilliant solo songs.
Nicks may be best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac—and "Landslide" definitely guarantees an automatic passage to eternal songwriting fame—but her solo work is arguably more mystical, more invested in Nicks' witchy world-building endeavors. Here are some of her best tracks.
What Is "The Ickabog" and Why Is J.K. Rowling a TERF?
How can we ever take J.K. Rowling's triumphant stories about good defeating evil seriously again, knowing full-well the hatred she supports?
