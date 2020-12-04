This Haunts Me: "Jen from Appleton" and the Epic Bath and Body Works Rant
Sometimes you've just got to get yourself that Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread.
I hope Jen from Appleton, Wisconsin is doing well these days.
As for Angela, the star of the best Bath & Body Works rant of all time (and there are surprisingly many on YouTube), I hope she's living a Winter Candy Apple-scented life to the fullest.
In 2012, the aspiring vlogger posted a rant about her dire mission to acquire two coveted candles from Bath & Body Works: Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread. The outstanding 11-minute video recounts her harrowing journey to the store in APPLETON, WISCONSIN (it's very important the store is called out for their heinous treatment of Angela).
After the video was discovered and spread across Tumblr, it was recognized as a cultural masterpiece of our time, a treatise on the frailty of the human condition and our undying perseverance to end our own suffering at any cost.
A synopsis: Angela stalked the store for her special holiday 3-wick candles. The store called and said they had her candles. Angela went to the store to wait for her candles. Manager "Jen" (full air quotes in the video) apologized that they didn't have the full size of her candles.
Angela became "an ANGRY blonde!!!" as she calls herself in her vlog. To which end: "Oh Jen, Your ass is gonna get reamed," she growls into her surreally out-of-focus "vlogging" lens.
The highlights of the clip are, of course, Angela's complete lack of self-awareness and how thoroughly in-character she is when she says to "Jen": "I don't mean to be rude or anything, but I think I deserve something." Is Angela playing an Arthur Miller-esque character of an aggrieved midwesterner who's lost the ability to feel emotions save for material objects? Is this character so jaded by modern existence and the torturous mind games humans play with each other in our daily social interactions (i.e. small talk, cordiality in check-out lines, harassment-free phone calls) that she's funneled all of her existential rage at "Jen from Appleton?"
Is that why she keeps referencing that Packers game? "I think the packers won? I don't know; I've been dealing with F*CKING B*TCHES ALL DAY," she emotes into the camera, begging for help with her round, dead eyes.
What is it about the Winter Candy Apple scent that Angela so sickly covets?
Health professionals concede that aromatherapeutic scents can improve one's mood, with essential oils releasing chemicals that can trigger your smell receptors in such a way that your brain receives positive messages. Aromatherapy, though under-studied, has been shown to be beneficial to people suffering from depression and anxiety. Is that why Angela seeks these candles like it's her mythic heroic journey? Is she not seeking Iced Gingerbread at all, but her soul?
Thomas Mann once wrote, "The striking feature of modern art is that it sees life as tragicomedy, with the result that the grotesque is its most genuine style." Consider what happens next:
I MIGHT Boycott Bath & Body Works RANT! youtu.be
"Jen from Appleton" can't offer any balm to Angela's soul-wounds except for coupons. To which Angela says, "Jen, I every single coupon Bath & Body Works has. I don't need any more COUPONS. Can you give me something else?"
Of course, for what can a discount do to mend the pieces of our hearts and minds broken by capitalism when all we want is that moment of sweet relief found only in the burning ember of a flame?
Why must love be transactional? Who puts a price on serenity?
And then the confrontation reaches its climax, like Sisyphus rolling his boulder to the top of the hill, when "Jen from Appleton" suggests Angela call a 1-800 number to complain to "a live person." "A LIVE PERSON?!" Angela screams in anguish. "WHO THE F*CK DO YOU THINK I'M TALKING TO NOW? AM I TALKING TO YOU, WHO IS NOT REALLY HERE? ARE YOU NOT REALITY? BECAUSE I THOUGHT YOU WERE A LIVE PERSON. ARE YOU NOT A LIVE PERSON?!"
Are any of us live people? How are we to know if we're truly living rather than simply performing our roles in these mind games that make up the social experiment called LIFE?! WAS JEN REAL? WAS ANGELA? AM I? What the ever loving f*ck is a winter candy apple?!
Now that it's nearing that time of year for the Bath & Body Works sale, I can't help but think of both Angela and Jen from Appleton and the lessons they've taught me. I take up more space in the world for having followed their journey, and when 2020 releases its cruel grip on our sense of security and candle shopping plans, I plan to look each cashier in the eye a little longer, knowing we share knowledge of suffering between us.
With my face forward into the unknown winds of 2021, I wish the best for all the Jens from Appletons — but not Angela. She was a b*tch.
Angela vs Bath & Body Works rant youtu.be
Snoop Dogg Starts a Fight Club
Snoop Dogg, Triller, and Fight Club sounds like a strange mad libs combo, but it's real life.
When the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. boxing match aired, fans were treated to hearing Snoop Dogg on the commentary team. Drawing in over a million viewers on pay-per-view, the boxing match was fodder for many a meme and much internet commentary — from Nate Robinson's knockout at the hands of Jake Paul to Mike Tyson's cannabis company.
But the star of the show was Snoop Dogg's commentary.
The rapper kept up a steady stream of jokes throughout the fight, even singing hymns for Nate Robinson, in what fans are calling the best sports commentary they've heard in years — maybe ever.
The 8 Worst Sex Scenes in Movie History
Sometimes, love scenes aren't so hot.
You would think trained actors would be able to have good sex on camera.
But a good sex scene is hard to film well, and when it doesn't go well the end result can easily make stomachs churn. There are some films that just stick with you for all the wrong reasons, and these eight films take the cake for the most gut-wrenching and cringe-worthy sex scenes in cinema.
Antichrist<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="846ef16b063ff84f07a8e12c000d052a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5vrY1UL5lYs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the most brutal art house horror films ever made, 2009's <em>Antichrist</em> consists of some of the most disturbing sex scenes in cinema. The story revolves around He (Willem Dafoe) and She (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a traumatized married couple who head to a cabin in the woods after She experiences debilitating depressive episodes following a family tragedy. </p><p>Once at the cabin, Gainsbourg's character slowly becomes unhinged and sexually violent. <em>Antichrist</em>'s graphic violence and combination of real and simulated sex scenes make for a bruising mental ride. In one of the film's climactic scenes, Willem Dafoe's testicles are crushed into an extremely graphic bloody pulp...and that's not even the worst part of the scene, let alone the whole movie.</p>
Gigli<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e9b983fd0e0c24f864cfbe1258d0b68"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PNvCiCbbXgQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"It's turkey time! Gobble, gobble!" Gigli was so abhorrently terrible that it still serves as a shock that J Lo agreed to it. The film was an abysmal disappointment from its release. Shot on a $75 million budget, the <a href="https://entertainment.time.com/2009/08/28/top-10-disappointing-blockbusters/slide/gigli/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">film grossed a measly $7 million</a>. </p><p>Critical chatter quickly placed it as one of the worst films of all time, and the box office bomb sent director Martin Brest fleeing into the shadows. As of 2020,<em> Gigli</em> still remains the last film he's directed.</p><p>Jennifer Lopez, a lesbian assassin, finds herself unable to resist the hyper-masculine toxic musk of Ben Affleck, who plays a braggadocios Italian so-and-so. It features one of the most cringe sex scenes in cinema, and the overall tone of the project is just nausea-inducing. </p><p>"You know why I'm f***ing sad?" cries out Affleck at one point in the film. "Because I got this f***ing beautiful-sexy-gorgeous-heartthrob-o-rama-f***ing-smart-amazing-bombshell-seventeen-on-a-f***ing ten scale girl sleeping in my bed right next to me. And you know what? She's a stone cold dyke...dyke-a-saurus rexi." </p><p><em>Gigli</em> strives to sympathize with the hyper-masculine ideology of Italian conservatives, a strange stance even in 2003.</p>
Bad Teacher<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9fafa850ac34f75126058e73a1d41932"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/noJyDnEbT0k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While it's actually meant to be ludicrous and hilarious, there is still something so painfully uncomfortable about watching two grown adults dry hump their jeans together, and Justin Timberlake's ejaculate stain afterward still activates my gag reflex to this day. It's definitely an image that we'd all like to unsee.</p>
Splice<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2MTg4Mi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTM1NDc2Nn0.9FLiAg84KOD9ciHcuF56_9FXrKNpK6Sz-8YqLlbWJOQ/img.png?width=980" id="a8144" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c17e9ff2ee4d9cb83d422c9c1a362d6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Splice sex scene" /><p>This 2009 science horror film is disturbing for many reasons and actually received a lot of critical praise, but the whole hybrid alien-human incest sex scene between Adrian Brody and a genetically mutated experiment takes the cake in terms of the weirdest sex scene in film. </p><p>The alien, Dren, who is basically Adrian Brody and Sarah Polley's own daughter, does eventually get to turn into a man and kill Brody for essentially assaulting her, so, I guess, in that case, justice is served? <em>Splice</em> overall is just an unsettling piece of work.</p>
300: Rise of an Empire<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b72945617cb367d0287975fbb580555c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_0QCP4HTWcI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>300</em>'s highly anticipated sequel quickly fizzled out like a day-old bottle of seltzer; and judging from the insanely weird sex scene between Artemisia and Themistocles, it's easy to see why. There is something strangely humorous about a hyper testosterone-heavy sex scene like this one, which involves aggressive hair pulling and crashing around the room all in the name of pride.</p>
Fifty Shades of Grey<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a3f336fb83d5d119f33eb9f40ac4ed1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K2NqKAgXvZI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Fifty Shades of Grey </em>fails so gloriously and results in some strangely PG sexual exploits for a movie hyper-focused on unhealthy sex. On one hand, the writing is comically terrible, ("Because I'm fifty shades of f***ed up, Anastasia!"), but the film truly falters thanks to the severe lack of chemistry between leads, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. </p><p>Take for example the "Biting Your Lip" scene above, in which the sex fades in and out like a poorly crafted video-game cutscene, with mild moans being heard and not much else. The film's <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2015/02/consent-isnt-enough-in-fifty-shades-of-grey/385267/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">countless controversies</a> and inaccurate, toxic depiction of BDSM aside, it's all presented via a surprisingly vanilla execution considering the subject matter at hand.</p>
Showgirls<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2MTkwMy9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTE4NDg2Mn0.7Oads1guStb0Bsk--4-r-NxxyZ5mzYKHeWiKUyS1ph8/img.gif?width=980" id="06d82" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c50a775125dbca74c86a3c8e9b359040" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Showgirls" /><p>Probably the most hilarious sex scene on this list is the pool scene in <em>Showgirls</em>. The film follows Nomi Malone as she arrives broke in Las Vegas with a dream of becoming one of the town's top showgirls and eventually achieves that goal. </p><p>The film itself is fairly bland, but it turns out nothing is less sexy than watching Elizabeth Berkley wriggle around in the water like a fish gasping for air. It also doesn't even seem like her partner (Kyle MacLachlan) is really into it. Regardless, the scene is quite memeable.</p>
The Room<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b4768e49ffe27d89aed64c42e1111cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xU70clfBWwI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While its horrendous quality made it a cult classic (and the premise of 2017's <em>The Disaster Artist) The Room</em> is best known for its horrendous sex scenes involving Tommy Wisseau's member and Juliette Danielle's naval; and while it's not <em>that </em>graphic, the thought alone twists even the strongest stomachs into knots. Luckily, <em>The Room</em> in all its glory is all hilariously terrible and impossible to take seriously.</p>
Lady Gaga x Oreo and Other Odd Celebrity Food Collaborations
It's an unprecedented time for brand deals and nonsensical collaborations
I'm convinced that the Supreme Oreos that terrorized the internet (and which I haven't stopped thinking about since) were the cultural reset.
Released in February 2020, right as everything started to go wrong, these bright red Supreme Oreos were met with equally visceral confusion and anticipation. Despite many on the internet claiming that Supreme and Oreo had gone too far, the 3-pack of Oreos inevitably sold out in minutes online.
But the chaos didn't end here. Bidding sites were on fire, with one auction reaching almost $92,000 before being taken down. And apparently, they just tasted like regular Oreos.
It seems Oreo have not learned their lesson. Just announced: their collaboration with Lady Gaga
Jay-Z's 7 Best Albums
On his 51st birthday, we take a look at Jay-Z's best albums.
Shawn Carter, AKA Jay-Z, was born December 4, 1969. He was raised in Marcy Houses, a housing project in Brooklyn, NY. He discovered a passion for music at a young age but became heavily involved in the streets as a crack cocaine dealer.
Reasonable Doubt<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODA4MzAyMn0.pJuJC1ctgkTK8VMS4cc64WjNgzWi47itT0_azWhNlOk/img.jpg?width=980" id="fd083" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7daa4d3d010a30df69a3b488ac94102a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Reasonable Doubt" /><p>Jay-Z's debut album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3YPK0bNOuayhmSrs0sIIBR" target="_blank"><em>Reasonable Doubt</em></a><em>. </em>was supposed to be his only album. The original plan was for him to release an album and act as an executive of <a href="https://www.discogs.com/label/9433-Roc-A-Fella-Records" target="_blank">Rocafella Records</a> alongside friends and business partners <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0201965/" target="_blank">Damon "Dame" Dash</a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1974675/" target="_blank"> Kareem "Biggs" Burke</a>.</p> <p>Released in June of 1996, <em>Reasonable Doubt</em> is a 15 track dissection of street life through the eyes of a man with vivid insight. To this day, it is one of the genre's most critically acclaimed debuts, with features from <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004763/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mary J. Blige</a>, Jay-Z's proteges <a href="https://www.instagram.com/foxybrown/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Foxy Brown</a> and<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/126064-Memphis-Bleek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Memphis Bleek</a>, and friend and fellow Brooklyn emcee, <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/biggie-smalls" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Notorious B.I.G</a>.</p>
Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjA0NTM3NH0.jkGaFqmqJXtfwF0bbqs8eGbPCafGKDJy7GitpMivKlU/img.jpg?width=980" id="9a4c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45079d27f3c4cb664bfb62917dacf449" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Hard Knock Life" /><p>Jay's <em>Volume</em> series saw him transition from Brooklyn street rapper to Hip-Hop superstar. Jay managed to maintain his insightful wordplay when rapping about growing up in Marcy Projects. However, he combined his narratives from his hustling days with Top 40s production, making his songs more radio-friendly.</p> <p>As a result, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3j1xCJdBMCl6wYQXurz2tb?autoplay=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life</em></a> became Jay's most successful commercial album. Released in September of 1998, <em>Vol. 2 </em>was Jay-Z's first number one album and sold over 5 million copies. The album even won Best Rap Album at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards. </p>
The Blueprint<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDM3OTgwOH0.XuNAwpJOn3ahw_qSzyBw3xlf_UVXaeZtxGzADXkHeio/img.jpg?width=980" id="671eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a31c88f0f50092ae7ae0225b93e5ae" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z The Blueprint" /><p>By the 2000s, Jay-Z had solidified himself as one of rap's top acts. Hip-Hop had become more visible than ever before, and Jay-Z and Rocafella Records were leading the charge in music and fashion with the launch of the clothing line,<a href="https://www.rocawear.com/" target="_blank"> Rocawear</a>.</p><p>But in 2001, Jay-Z would set the standard yet again with his sixth studio album, <em>The Blueprint. </em>Unfortunately, the album's release would coincide with the tragic events of <a href="https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/9-11-attacks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">September 11</a>. Still, <em>The Blueprint </em>debuted at number one, and in 2019 the album was selected by the <a href="https://www.loc.gov/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Library of Congress</a> for preservation in the <a href="https://www.loc.gov/search/?in=&q=The+Blueprint+Jay-Z&new=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">National Recording Registry</a>. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Jay-Z: Unplugged.<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1Nzk3MjIwM30.zp36yjr9ThEDgT0YXnNzVYLDj-jDHjvM1Q0Mg6jGmpg/img.jpg?width=980" id="0d43a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5e6b07189e169d684480ed90b317890" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Unplugged" /><p>From 1989 to 1999, <a href="https://www.mtv.com/" target="_blank">MTV </a>ran its series<em> MTV Unplugged</em>, a show where music's biggest stars would perform stripped-down versions of their catalog. In 2000, the network announced the series was returning under the name<em> MTV Unplugged No. 2.0</em>.</p> <p>In 2001, Jay-Z would appear on the fifth episode of the reboot. Backed by legendary Hip-Hop band <a href="https://twitter.com/theroots?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Roots</a>, Hov performed acoustic versions of some of his biggest songs.<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6ixqbuaVT6GB0v6TBVwTea" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>Jay-Z Unplugged</em></a> released in December of 2001. <em>Unplugged</em> only sold a modest 600,000 copies, but The Roots' fresh take on classic Jay songs makes it a gem in his discography. </p>
The Black Album<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzgxNjU2NH0.9lMdYBcwluayz8t5n2GbpFdiQkD_Gc0z7OkTeerwA8U/img.jpg?width=980" id="adc31" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3939be2e2b8023ea683865138856f367" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z The Black Album" /><p>Much like how <em>Reasonable Doubt </em>was supposed to be his only album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6vT81iUtDPLkfHDAwoRNpu" target="_blank"><em>The Black Album</em></a> was supposed to be Jay-Z's swan song.</p><p>In 2003, Jay announced that he was retiring from rap and <em>The Black Album </em>would be his last album. The album's creation and "farewell" performances at <a href="https://www.msg.com/madison-square-garden" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Madison Square Garden</a> were filmed and turned into the documentary <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0428518/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Fade to Black</em></a><em>.</em></p><p><em>The Black Album </em>is one of Jay-Z's best albums, not because it was supposed to be his final one but because of its level of perfection. The album was produced by those who were the most influential in shaping Jay-Z's sound, including, <a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/17110-The-Neptunes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Neptunes</a>,<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/153456-Just-Blaze" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Just Blaze</a>, and<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/137880-Kanye-West" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Kanye West</a>. If this was going to be his last album, Jay made sure it was going to be his best.</p>
American Gangster<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDk2NzE3MH0.B_SMXK61MWY7se0VW743QmW4nxMGoKEHxHNHiyKmUto/img.png?width=980" id="e7893" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5cfdb49e82e3e07e3823c8eec630986c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z American Gangster" /><p>The inspiration for Jay-Z's tenth album came from an early screening of a <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000243/" target="_blank">Denzel Washington </a>movie with the same name.<a href="https://www.popdust.com/jay-z-2648654085.html" target="_self"> <em>American Gangster</em></a> was a biopic about the life of a Harlem drug dealer named Frank Lucas. Washington's portrayal of Lucas reminded Jay of himself back when he was a drug dealer.</p> <p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5KiQUIfCpu05tCLYBv0pdr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>American Gangster</em></a> was released in November of 2007. It wasn't Jay's best outing in regards to sales and chart performance, but fans and critics compared the album to Jay's debut in terms of its cohesive sound and innovative storytelling.</p>
4:44<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4Ny9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg2MjEwOX0.6-aEonkvF8wA0wcsJAio9oIAX9VgzYfbGuhMMEXIdmU/img.png?width=980" id="5cb6b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68eeebe920b899e477dcb8f2be00732a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z 4:44" /><p>This album showcased Jay-Z's growth not so much as an artist but as a man. Released in June of 2017, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/7GoZNNb7Yl74fpk8Z6I2cv" target="_blank"><em>4:44</em></a> is a look at who Shawn Carter — not Jay-Z — is. Jay-Z addresses Black people's need to secure financial freedom, his battle to uphold fidelity, and his overall legacy in Hip-Hop.</p> <p>Up until this point, Jay was very guarded when it came to certain aspects of his personal life. To see him be so transparent was refreshing and proof of his ability to adapt to rap's changing climate without compromising his artistic integrity. </p>
Rudy Giuliani Debuts His Funniest Bit Yet: Melissa Carone
A comedy legend passes the torch to the next generation.
2020 has been a huge year in the career of comedy veteran Rudy Giuliani.
He began his career in comedy back in 1997, when he supplemented his part-time gig as mayor of New York City with hosting duties at Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, he hadn't yet refined his craft to become the hilarious avant-garde performance artist we know today.
