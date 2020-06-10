<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a6ae24fcfc323a693ae8d1805d85a90"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/33FH1Jl62cY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Truth About "The Truth About Wonder Woman"</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33FH1Jl62cY" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>Thanks to this new renaissance of awfulness, "intellectual" bigots are thriving and can devote all their time and passion to absorbing "facts" and "logic" to support their beliefs that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb9dXSkZbTY" target="_blank">Islam is bad</a>, that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wayFC5560lw" target="_blank">black people deserve to be oppressed</a>, and that women are actually 23% more fulfilled when they are <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rUFX7YhjQ4" target="_blank">barefoot, pregnant, and baking pies for their mediocre husbands</a>. For you and me, this second form of bigotry is even more irritating than the first, because—while it begs to be refuted in a way that more primitive forms of hate never did—we don't have the time or the energy to counter their "<a href="https://qz.com/905252/donald-trumps-lies-are-all-part-of-a-debate-tactic-called-the-gish-gallop/" target="_blank">gish gallop</a>" of patriarchal white-supremacy.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>These people invest way too much energy in propping up their bad ideas with distorted "facts" and cherry-picked statistics that would take hours to unravel and correct. It's insidious<span></span>, and people like us are not really equipped to fight it. Thankfully though, there is an antidote—or at least a treatment—that you can find on YouTube in the guise of a cartoon skull in sunglasses.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Going by the mononym Shaun—<a href="https://twitter.com/shaun_vids" target="_blank">@shaun_vids</a>, <a href="https://www.twitch.tv/shaunfromyoutube" target="_blank">shaunfromyoutube</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/shaun_vids/status/977773967497973760" target="_blank">Skull-boy—</a>this mysterious Englishman hides behind a dry wit and a lipless grin to take on the flimsy arguments of white supremacists, anti-feminists, transphobes, and the British monarchy—also occasionally those of the movie review channel CinemaSins (who might honestly be the worst offenders of all). While you and I may not be willing to waste precious hours researching and dissecting the flimsy arguments of the likes of <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9E2iEi6vMY" target="_blank">Sargon of Akkad</a> or the truly abhorrent <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHigKlDn1nE" target="_blank">Black Pigeon Speaks</a>, Shaun isn't like us—there might be something wrong with him...</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="347101acf1387f2201b8689467f8ee43"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4ti3chBx2Pc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Everything Wrong With CinemaSins - Mad Max: Fury Road</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ti3chBx2Pc" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>While not as performative as "BreadTubers" like <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvsIonJdJ5E4EXMa65VYpA" target="_blank">Contrapoints</a> or <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/thephilosophytube" target="_blank">Philosophy Tube</a>, Shaun is the best of the lot in terms of his actual arguments. When he sets about debunking "intellectual" bigotry, he doesn't half-ass it. He not only does his research, he recommends that his viewers do some—opening his reaction videos with a suggestion that you watch the content he's responding to first "just so you can be sure [he's] not misrepresenting [their] arguments." As far-fetched as that suggestion may be—there's no way I'm going to subject myself to a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9xmpikmsBI" target="_blank">Paul Joseph Watson</a> video (even if YouTube lets me listen at 2X and, according to Shaun, "he sounds rather funny sped up")—it represents more intellectual rigor in the first minute of a Shaun video than most of the people he's responding to put into their entire careers.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>And that's ultimately the point of Shaun's content. While he's frequently hilarious—in an off-hand way that will catch you off guard and make the whole experience of engaging with bigotry 1000% more tolerable—what he really does best is to meet the "intellectual" bigots on their home turf and humiliate them. He takes their arguments seriously enough to really analyze them and reveal how foolish/nonsensical/deceptive they are. He doesn't make emotional appeals or register his offense at some guy from PragerU spouting a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HurC8aTsVCE" target="_blank">disgusting adoration of colonialism</a>—because "intellectual" bigots don't care about your feelings—he just notes that they're horrible, then very calmly explains why they're also completely baseless and intellectually lazy.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3bfefdb1c46d256d28274ca48ac53207"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/91_5OOmK1TQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Transphobia in the UK</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91_5OOmK1TQ" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><strong>What makes Shaun particularly good at fighting these ideas is that he used to subscribe to some of them himself. </strong>Once upon a time <a href="https://youtu.be/a_yfnQPaD_E" target="_blank">he was a teenage "edgelord</a>." He understands the temptation to reject nice, polite progressive ideas we're encouraged to accept without a lot of explanation—particularly if those ideas require you to acknowledge your own privileges and advantages when life seems hard enough already. But Shaun has come out the other end a thoughtful, serious ally of social justice causes–and also a really good follow on Twitter—and he carries the tools to help others follow that path.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Of particular interest given current events are his videos "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE84fH_Pc9c" target="_blank">The Killing of Trayvon Martin</a>," "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXZ6BZzQeCQ&t=96s" target="_blank">What Is White Supremacy: A Response to Steven Crowder</a>," and "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wayFC5560lw" target="_blank">A Response to Roaming Millennial's 'People of Color, You Are Not Oppressed</a>," but all his videos are entertaining and well-done. If you've ever heard someone complaining about "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUbxVfSqtt8&t=3s" target="_blank">white genocide</a>," the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHFZOXiM9SM" target="_blank">collapse of gender roles</a>, or <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBc7qBS1Ujo" target="_blank">racial differences in IQ</a>—or claiming that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcoYKuoiUrY" target="_blank">anti-fascists (Antifa) are just as bad as fascists</a>—Shaun has a video debunking their nonsense. Approaching each topic with the dispassionate scholarship that is the only form of thought people like Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern claim to respect, he methodically exposes them as fraudulent hypocrites—led by irrational beliefs as much as anyone they criticize.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bced20cb38f0c0453bb0585f102ef735"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a_yfnQPaD_E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">The Fate of the Frog Men</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_yfnQPaD_E" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>So if there's a (probably cishet white male) person in your life who thinks they're too smart for all the politically correct "acceptance" and "equality" people are pushing these days, find the Shaun video that pulls apart their favorite form of bigotry or their "intellectual" idol, and you might just take them one step closer to draining that poison from their heads. Even if it doesn't cure them, you can make them feel stupid for somewhere between 15 minutes and two-and-a-half hours (you can't say he isn't thorough...). And in the end, isn't making bigots feel stupid its own reward?</p>
<p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
