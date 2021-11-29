Black Friday is all about looking for the best deals from the best brands - scanning for skincare, self-care, Secret Santa gifts, and more. It’s the weekend to cross everyone off your holiday shopping list and splurge a little — or a lot — on yourself, too.



All in the name of super savings, of course.

With this past decade’s e-commerce boom, it’s been years since Black Friday deals were actually confined to a single day. Instead of lining up outside of stores to fight for limited stock, shoppers await offer emails from their favorite brands.

But Black Friday is also a fantastic time to unearth new brands, shop unique products, and land great deals. Whether you’re scouting for distinctive gifts for hard-to-shop-for loved ones, or hunting down a deal on a product you’ve been fiending to try, ‘tis the season to delight in fresh discoveries.

As the past year has placed an emphasis on being more mindful of where you shop, Black Friday, Small-Business Saturday, and Cyber weekend are an excellent reminder to shop from small businesses — especially those within marginalized communities.

Gift with care and find things no one else has by shopping from these Black brands, all of whom are having great Cyber Weekend deals.

From supplements that will help you kick off your new year's resolutions to aromatherapeutic oils for your type A city friends, shopping mindfully has never been easier or more fruitful.

Pattern Beauty The Holiday Season is for relaxing — too bad it’s often a time of increasing stress. From cramming in social and family events, to rushing around doing errands, the “most wonderful time of the year” can make you want to tear your hair out. Don’t. Instead, care for those curls with Pattern Beauty. Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross will help you celebrate your curls by helping you understand them. Regain that time in your day with products that make your hair easier to deal with without compromising on style.

The Whistling Thorn There’s something to be said about an idyllic, suburban holiday season — returning to your childhood home, taking walks on quiet streets blanketed by untouched snow. At least, that’s how it looks in the movies. As a city girl myself, slushy piles of sooty snow greet me as I do the holiday party rounds in cramped apartments. To make up for the lack of seasonal serenity, these celebrations are gorgeous, extravagant affairs — whether they’re lowkey dinners or big holiday bashes. To show my thanks to the people who make this isolating city feel like home, I’ll be gifting them the full gamut from The Whistling Thorn. This is a brand made for urbanites who seek comfort amidst the hustle and bustle. From hand oils to fragrances, the aromatherapeutic products evoke a sense of calm for anyone who needs it.

Golde Let’s face it, your health kick is going to have to wait until after you’ve gorged yourself on holiday cakes and pies and cookies and chocolate. When you get to the other side, it’s time to stock up on the best superfoods now from Golde. Initially a skincare brand, Golde branched out and is now one of the internet’s most popular natural supplements that aid many issues from stress to focus. Our favorite product is the Clean Greens Face Mask, a non stripping skin detox which will make an excellent addition to your morning routine.

Brother Vellies You may know Aurora James as the genius behind AOC’s “Tax The Rich” dress at the 2021 Met Gala. However, she’s far more than the mere creator of this controversial garment. Her brand — Brother Vellies — partners with artisans in various countries across Africa. Brother Vellies supports these craftspeople’s textile-making while bringing traditional African shoe styles to new audiences. While Brother Vellies isn’t on sale, they have restocked their iconic Cloud Sock — the coziest socks on this planet. This bestselling product quickly became a quarantine staple and often sells out — so get your hands on some Cloud Sock while you can!



