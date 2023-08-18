Boris Brejcha has a unique ability- to layer symphonies of a multitude of instruments, blending them together and pouring them into one track. His music has always been out of this world, which is why he has developed such a devout fanbase and performed at some of the biggest venues and festivals. And now he's mixed his classic sound with Malena Narvay's beautiful vocals to release his brand new single: "Vienna."

"Vienna" is a musical masterpiece in the sense that it mixes distinct instrumental sounds like the accordion make for a dreamy dance hit. Together, the duo have created a song that is true to both of their sounds, and the city they're commemorating. The accordion-driven melody is also an ode to Vienna, the birthplace of the instrument.

The accompanying music video, also released August 18, shows Brejcha's Joker character depicted as a wind-up doll that dances around alongside Malena Narvay...and yes, the video takes place in none other than Vienna. I told you, this song has layers, listen to it here:









Brejcha typically plays with a mask on, covering burns received from attending the 1988 Ramstein Airfield disaster in Germany with his family. Three of the Italian Air Force's crafts collided during a show in Ramstein, exploding in front of 300,000 spectators. From there, Brejcha grew into a talented producer, able to work through adversity to create art.

Now, "Vienna" showcases who Brejcha is. It's that high-tech minimalism sound that Boris Brejcha has perfected over the course of his career. Brejcha has a history of developing refreshing new music, which we get to see more of in his new upcoming album, Level One.

Popdust got the chance to talk with Brejcha about the new single, album, and what's to come. Check it out below!

PD: Congratulations on “Vienna!” How was working with the iconic Malena Narvay?

It was very relaxed. She has an exceedingly beautiful voice. And she gave me every freedom to use her voice the way I like it. We also got along very well during the video shoot. It was a very fun time. I hope it wasn't the last time we worked together.

PD: Do you have the same production method when creating a song?

Everyone has their own method. In Vienna's case, she had only recorded the voice. I then put the rest together myself. Since the collaboration came about relatively spontaneously, it was not possible that she could travel from Argentina to Germany. For the future, however, that would certainly be interesting.

PD: You famously perform masked. Can you talk about why that is?

The mask was more of a gimmick at the beginning of my career. But after all these years, it has become a real trademark. I have learned to love it. And it fits incredibly well with my music and the mood when I'm on stage. It has become a very cool trademark.

PD: Your new album is expected to drop early next year. Can you tell us a little bit about it?

My upcoming album is a matter of the heart for me. It unites music like I have produced it in the past. But also music after my years of further development. Hence the album name "Level One". I think I have reached a point where I know exactly what I like. And how I can implement it when I have an idea. So the upcoming album is a time travel through all the years of my career.

PD: What was your favorite memory creating this album?

The most beautiful memory was our trip to Iceland to shoot the music video for Space X. I always wanted to go to Iceland. So it was perfect that we shot the video there. I can recommend a trip to Iceland to everyone. It is so incredibly beautiful there. We will remember it forever.

PD: You have a bunch of tour dates through the end of September. What can fans expect from your shows?

Yes. The whole year is packed with gigs. Until the end of December. I am looking forward to it. Since I'm in the studio a lot and always striving to produce new songs, my fans can always expect a nice set. With a lot of well-known songs, but also a lot of new ones that will be released years later. It's always exciting to test new songs to see the reaction of my fans.