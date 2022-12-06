Last month, Bronze Avery released his debut album SOFTMETAL. It follows a series of singles and the artist winning the first Billboard NXT competition.



Throughout 13 tracks, Bronze lays his heart out while weaving through different styles. It's become a cliche to call an artist genreless (can we retire the term genre-bending?), but it's truly difficult to categorize his music. Regardless of the track, there's a dreaminess that runs through the album. The combination of woozy guitars and hard electronic beats sound great in your bedroom or cruising down a Southern California highway.



Many artists pull sounds from different decades, but not everyone can blend those influences. SOFTMETAL album was made by someone looking to the future who clearly loves the '80s and '90s.

This musical diversity comes through during Bronze's episode of 5 Tracks That Inspired Me, featuring songs by SZA, Holly Humberstone, and Ethel Cain. Watch below.







5 Tracks That Inspired Bronze Avery



