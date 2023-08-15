Fans know CADE for his skills as a musician, but he can cook. During the early days of the Pandemic, he taught himself recipes he found online. It's now one of his favorite things to do.



We visited him at his Los Angeles home to try out his famous garlic chicken. It's juicy, perfectly seasoned, and easy to make. Pair with a crisp pale ale for a savory and light summer-into-fall meal.



But yes, music is still his main thing. CADE rose to prominence for working with close friends Cheat Codes, mostly notably on the remix for Maggie Lindemann's "Pretty Girl." The 2017 track has totaled more than 870 million Spotify streams since its release.



He's also found success with solo music, including singles like "Stay With You," "Monopoly," and his most recent project, Watching You Cry.



In this episode, Demi talks to CADE about his life as a DJ, songwriting, and what he plans to do when "Pretty Girl" hits a billion streams.

Cooking with CADE | The Demi Ramos Show

For more from Cade, follow on Instagram and TikTok.



