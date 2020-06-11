<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

1. Lizzo <div id="321ea" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0232bf135631073a1cc77e85692e5200"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA4VTGuBkEM/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Lizzo has been using her platforms for good for a long time, and she's definitely been speaking out about Black Lives Matter, encouraging her fans to buy from Black-owned businesses.</p>

2. John Legend <div id="82755" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7c9819d10c8030c16d8eaa422fd26fd"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA9EDEKlQ28/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The singer made some significant donations with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and he also publicly called to defund the police in an Instagram post.</p>

3. Jane Fonda <div id="032dc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e08bf9204ff962cc313002620ca76fad"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBRpJGSAuI3/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><p>Jane Fonda supported the Black Panthers in the 1970s. She visited Angela Davis in prison, held fundraisers for the Black Panthers, and hid members of the party in her home—and of course she's still standing up for what's right, appearing in a Black Panther uniform in a recent TV interview and calling to defund the police.</p><p>She recently spoke about <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/jane-fonda-white-privilege-george-floyd-protests-black-panthers-1008299/" target="_blank">white privilege on </a><em><a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/jane-fonda-white-privilege-george-floyd-protests-black-panthers-1008299/">Rolling Stone</a>, </em>stating, "Because we're white, we have had privilege. Even the poorest of us have had privilege. And we need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place — the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies. All of the things that are really making it very, very difficult for black people to lift themselves up. The policies have to be changed, and then white people have to understand the history that has led to this and we have to try to change within ourselves."</p>

4. The Weeknd <div id="86ebf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="abe3ee37e78b99bc3b0883f844a5c0ec"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA60WgJBgRD/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," the Weeknd wrote. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount."</p>

5. Natalie Portman <div id="dcf93" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00e413ac99017bfd3060d3b8ae440ee0"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBMK4o_jWrt/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Portman admitted she was initially hesitant about defunding the police in an Instagram post. "When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that's exactly the center of my white privilege. The police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family, and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror. Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. Reforms have not worked," she wrote. </p><p>"Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training. I am grateful to the leaders in the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mvmnt4blklives/" target="_blank">@mvmnt4blklives</a> who have made us question the status quo. And who have made us imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment. I've gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong."</p>

6. America Ferrera <div id="711cb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d2fae8c19548f859a91aa32cef19971"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBHG7P4hLv2/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>"Right now, police are shoving and batoning and ramming through crowds of peaceful protesters, even in our supposed liberal bastions - NYC & LA," wrote America Ferrera." "Maybe even especially in our seemingly progressive cities to make a point. And I think "How is this possible? How is this happening in my country? How have we gotten here?" And if I dare to listen, I hear that Black people are saying to me, to all of us, 'America, welcome to America. We haven't "gotten" here, we've been here.' The fact that I have lived 36 years of life, and am just now having to truly reckon with the shock and pain and disbelief of what emboldened state sanctioned violence in the USA looks like, is the fact of my privilege, my naïveté, my disconnect from the reality of cause and effect. I do not believe myself to be white, but I am not Black, and have not had to live in this country in a Black body and therefore I am ignorant and sheltered from the ways Black people have had to live in their bodies in this country. Becoming aware of my ignorance is shocking and scary and not comfortable, but I would not wish this moment away for the sake of my comfort. I would not hope for us to go back to what felt like peaceful times to some of us and breathless invisibility to others. What I hope for is the courage to stay uncomfortable, for the strength to keep my eyes open, for the ability to listen and learn and truly expand my capacity to understand. May we stay vulnerable long enough to really hear what Black leaders are calling for, to see the vision they have for a new way, and as we so often have been in this country, be led by them toward more freedom. If you're looking to listen & learn, BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tanehisipcoates/" target="_blank">@tanehisipcoates</a>is a good place to start."</p>

7. Brie Larson <div id="9c4e8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5528a874cd5fbbde70e7a500eebaf229"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBRvxSMDdMT/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The actress has been taking action by participating in the #SharetheMicNow challenge, asking Black women to take over her Instagram to speak out, and fostering conversations about racism in healthcare and more. She also celebrated the Minneapolis City Council's decision to disband their police department.</p>

<div id="7297a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="af9ea8800990c831ee63ca29e196313d"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBJrTWgDykW/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div>

8. Taraji P. Hensen <div id="2f304" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97cd694df7e50b82af78329b3b741426"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPSnADnby0/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The writer and political candidate has been an outspoken supporter of Black Lives Matter, posting in support of Colin Kaepernick and calling out the way police target predominantly Black communities.</p>

9. Talib Kweli <div id="6fdfe" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b25f7756b7bf40e4342f85c706572c1"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBJoyP7AS0c/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Talib Kweli is a longtime Black Lives Matter advocate. The host of the show<em> People's Party </em>with Talib Kweli has worked to educate people on the difference between All Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter. He's also critiqued Donald Trump's response to the virus. Trump "might not think he's a fascist, but he's moving in fascist ways," he said on Jimmy Fallon this week. "When he says that black people rioting are thugs, and he says the press are the enemy of the people, [cops] feel empowered to shoot thugs. They feel empowered to shoot at the press, because the press is the enemy of the people. I watched a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/03/politics/tim-walz-apology-omar-jimenez-george-floyd/index.html" target="_blank">Black CNN dude get arrested on live TV</a>. This is insane. When the police are targeting the press, we don't have a democracy or a republic or whatever you want to call it; we have fascism."</p>

<div id="e63a9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a352a23e05c6ab9e2b450d292885ef99"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBJWVYnAheO/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div>