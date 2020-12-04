Regardless of how you felt about the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria, you have to admit the looks in the show are pretty iconic.

From Rue's grungy over-sized aesthetic to Jules' femme futuristic looks, there are plenty of outfits shown throughout the series to inspire you to reinvent your whole wardrobe. Not to mention the makeup looks, which are so unique and striking as to have inspired hundreds of Halloween costumes last year. But why reserve a neon eye shadow or sequin eyelid look for Halloween when you can channel your inner Maddie or Jules all year long?

Euphoria Season 2 may be a few months away, but HBO is releasing two special episodes much sooner. The first of these specials, "Trouble Don't Last Always," focuses on Rue (played by Zendaya) and just dropped on HBO Max. To celebrate, we've listed some of the most essential cosmetic products to help you make your Euphoria-inspired makeup dreams come true—no drugs required.

The Look



Hunter Schaffer

The Product:







Lime Crime is known for its super concentrated pigments, making the Venus Vivid Pressed Powder Palette perfect to recreate this neon eye daytime look Jules sports early in Season 1. To get this look, apply "Limelight" to the outer corner of your eyelid, blending it into "Sassy" as you get closer to the inner corner of your eye. Then just add mascara, and you're ready to go!

The Look:

The Product:



There's no such thing as too much glitter: a sentiment Maddie exemplifies throughout the show. Even while fighting in the car with Nate, we see her rocking gems around her eyebrows. To make this look happen, simply head to Michaels and pick up this Swarovski Flat Back Crystal Combo pack. You'll also need a glitter adhesive like this one from Anastasia Beverly Hills, or you can throw caution to the wind and just use a tiny dab of craft glue on the back of each gem.

The Look:

The Product:





Jules often rocks makeup looks that feature a white eyeliner, but our favorite is this minimalist cloud design from Episode 3. Jules is otherwise barefaced, with simple swirling designs accenting each eye. This Kat Von D long-wear matte eyeliner has a super concentrated color that dries quickly and stays on all day. It's pretty watery, so you'll need to be careful not to let it run while applying, but with a little practice, it really is your best bet for this kind of dreamy look!

The Look:

The Product:

While Rue doesn't wear makeup as much as other characters on the show, her Halloween eye look perfectly embodies her inner turmoil. Next time you're feeling angsty, give this a shot with any decent eyeshadow palette, but we love Lidstar in Fawn from Glossier for its ability to blend smoothly. Pair it with a pencil eyeliner like this one from Glossier to complete the look.

The Look:

The Product:

As Kat's confidence grows, she starts donning bolder makeup, including this matte lip and blue eye shadow look from Episode 5. If you're going to go for a bold lip, it's important to invest in some decent lipstick, so it doesn't flake or smear. We love Mac's matte lipstick because the color is perfectly concentrated and it lasts all day. Get it in "Chili" to channel your inner Kat.

