For nearly 30 years, G. Love (Garrett Dutton) has moved fluidly between the blues, hip-hop, and alternative worlds. His last album, The Juice, received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album.



His latest single, “Love from Philly” pairs him with Philadelphia rap legend Schoolly D and Chuck Treece. The track is part of the upcoming album Philadelphia Mississippi, due out June 24.



G. Love (on dad duty!) talks to Jordan and Demi about the new album, staying creative, and venturing into the NFT space.

G. Love | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com