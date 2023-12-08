With more than five million followers on social media, Gabi Sklar is on the rise. However, the singer-songwriter is more concerned about the quality of her music than the number of likes she receives. She's quick to point out that all those followers are people who are there for her voice, creative percussion, and impeccable taste in cover songs.



Although she gained notoriety for performing other people's music, Sklar has been hard at work releasing originals. Her latest "Lonely Times," is her fifth single of 2023. Soulful vocals combined with a love for vintage sounds has helped create a unique style that's connected with fans and new listeners.



Watch Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to Sklar about her journey from laundry room covers to creating her own path.

Gabi Sklar | It's Real with Jordan and Demi Gabi Sklar talks to Jordan and Demi about TikTok fame and her latest music!

