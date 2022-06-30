When he first gained fame a decade ago, Hoodie Allen was pretty much straight hip-hop. Anchored by songs like "No Interruption" and "No Faith in Brooklyn," his debut EP All American was praised by the music press and debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200. Over the years, he's collaborated with blackbear, Chance the Rapper, and G-Eazy.



Lately, the Long Island native has shifted in a different stylistic direction. His latest single, "Wouldn't It Be Nice," is driven by guitar. He claims his next album won't include much rapping at all, and he's completely happy with that. But let's be clear, this isn't a sudden move. The funk-laced "All About It" with Ed Sheeran came out in 2014.



From his home in New York City, Allen talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about the early days of his career and how he arrived at this new sound. Don't worry; he still loves hip-hop.

Hanging out with Hoodie Allen www.youtube.com