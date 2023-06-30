“It's my house and I live here

(I wanna tell you)

It's my house and I live here!”

After what I witnessed last night, there’s no better way to describe Ms. Ross because the stage is truly where she belongs.

The 79-year-old music legend is currently on her ‘The Music Legacy’ Tour, and to all New Yorkers’ delight, she popped into the renowned Radio City Music Hall at the last minute.

And let me tell you, it was something special!

From the countless colorful costume changes, the talented band, and Diana’s effervescent personality, I honestly had one of the best times of my life screaming along to her major hits. And boy, did she bust out her hit songs, like:

‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,’

‘Upside Down,’

‘Love Hangover,’