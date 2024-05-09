WATCH: Backstage with Judah & the Lion
The duo's new album 'The Process' is out May 10
Breakups and divorce can lead to great music. Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill come to mind. Ending a relationship is complicated, and not the path is not always the same.
The new Judah & the Lion album The Process (out May 10) is less about bitterness and heartbreak and more about processing loss and moving forward. Using the Five Stages of Grief as a guide, frontman Judah Akers and mandolin player Brian Macdonald invoke all the emotions that come with that experience.
Jordan Edwards talked to Akers and Macdonald before a recent show in Los Angeles. Watch the full interview below. It's more upbeat than you think.
