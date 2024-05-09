Breakups and divorce can lead to great music. Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill come to mind. Ending a relationship is complicated, and not the path is not always the same.

The new Judah & the Lion album The Process (out May 10) is less about bitterness and heartbreak and more about processing loss and moving forward. Using the Five Stages of Grief as a guide, frontman Judah Akers and mandolin player Brian Macdonald invoke all the emotions that come with that experience.



Jordan Edwards talked to Akers and Macdonald before a recent show in Los Angeles. Watch the full interview below. It's more upbeat than you think.

