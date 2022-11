Dancehall star Kranium released In Too Deep today on Atlantic Records. The seven-track project is a perfect mix of high-end R&B production and authentic Jamaican sounds.

The standout single, "Without You," a duet with Queen Naija, is ideal for a late night drive with the windows down. It also features "Paranoid" with B-Lovee.



Watch Kranium talk about some of his favorite songs for 5 Tracks That Inspired Me.