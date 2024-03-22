Interview and Photos by Jordan Edwards



Today, LiL Lotus released the deluxe version of his sophomore album nosebleeder. It features acoustic versions of standout tracks including "blame me for everything" with Mod Sun, as well as a cover of Lil Uzi Vert's "Grab the Wheel."



Since his debut EP Bodybag in 2017, LiL Lotus has gradually shifted away from the alternative hip-hop sound he started with. Signed to Epitaph Records, he now mixes elements of pop-punk, metal, and Y2K alt rock.



We met up with the Texas-born musician for a photoshoot and to talk about the album.



Tell me about this Lil Uzi Vert cover. How did you put that together?

I always loved Uzi and that song, and I always felt the lyrics hella. They’re super sad when you really listen behind all the flexing, so I wanted to make a sad version of it.



You teamed up with Mod Sun for the track “blame me for everything.” What was it like to work with him and make that song?

Mod’s always been the homie and super fun to hang with, so the process of the song just came naturally and we just goofed off and caught up while making it. So happy on how it came out.

You’ve shifted from an alt hip-hop sound to rock. What do you love about pop-punk?

I’d say this album is less pop punk than error boy, but as far as rock goes, it’s definitely my roots and where I feel most at home. Emotionally it’s very fulfilling, 'cause it’s powerful enough to get my point across.



Do you have a favorite tattoo?

Probably the angel on my face. It’s not the craziest design, but the baby angel that cut off his own head just symbolizes me, so I’m very attached to it.



You grew up in Texas. What do you miss about living there?

Well, I have my family there and I miss them, but as far as Texas itself goes, I’d say the food. No one does it like Texas. I don't care what anyone says (at least out towards the east coast).

Is there someone you listen to that might surprise people?

Hmm I listen to a lot of music. Mk.gee, Yuele, Këkht Aräkh are some of the people I’m really into right now.



What are you planning for the spring and summer?

I’ve already started this new album, which I’m so stoked on. Really, just more music and getting healthy, oh, and more shows. Maybe get into this TikTok bullshit, who knows?





For more from LiL Lotus, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

