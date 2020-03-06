Music
"Eternal Atake" Is Finally Here: Stream Lil Uzi Vert's New Album

It was worth the hype.

 Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
New Releases 03/06/20

One of the most colossal music releases of our lifetime has finally arrived.

www.youtube.com

After two years of teasers, delays, and a brief musical hiatus, Lil Uzi Vert kicked the Eternal Atake press run into full gear these past few weeks, spontaneously releasing a new single, short film, and the album track list all with very little warning. Leading up to one of the most highly anticipated releases of the past two years, Uzi fans became convinced that Eternal Atake would never see the light of day after a GQ expose with the rapper mentioned that he was fully pivoting into fashion. "The music is whatever, bro. I really do it just to make my family happy," he said. His family must be happy then, because the reception for Eternal Atake has already been stellar, and Uzi has finally fed his fans what they've been drooling over for years.

Check out the album below:

Eternal Atake

